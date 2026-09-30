Young musicians from across the region will take to the stage this weekend to show off their musicial prowess as part of the Eastern Cape…
Rhodes University is set to celebrate significant academic milestones during its October graduation ceremony, where more than 200 students will be…
Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired October event.…
Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance and governance before…
St George's Park in Gqeberha is confirmed to host five matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to generate an estimated R1.9…
Eastern Cape exporters will take centre stage next month as the province’s top businesses battle it out for recognition at the 2026 Exporter of the…
The Herald is entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of a brand new website and subscription platform, bringing readers a refreshed…
Months of questioning, researching, testing and refining ideas have brought young scientists from South Africa and around the world to the 2026…
A forensic probe has found a R300,000 Film Office launch escalated into a R2.87m boxing-event payment, with then-acting MBDA chief executive Unati…
Creative Walk Fest GQ brings together Gqeberha’s creative and wellness communities through a 5km walk, networking and entertainment.
Dozens of sick and frail Motherwell residents are at their wits end after not being able to collect their prescribed medication for almost two weeks.
Nelson Mandela Bay has been handed a global tourism stage, with more than 300 delegates from 40 countries descending on Gqeberha this week to…
Two suspects have been served with summons to appear before a Gqeberha court for allegedly dealing with counterfeit sneakers estimated to worth R7…
Rhodes University has made an urgent appeal to its student representative council and protesting students to allow essential-services staff onto…
The partnership brings together the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Trade and Investment Desk and Exporters Eastern Cape’s export-focused…
Shocking allegations have been aired at the bail application of a suspended Gqeberha police officer, who is accused of sexually assaulting a…