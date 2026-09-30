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Faith and purpose unite as Schauderville church gathers for visual impairment awareness initiative

  • Bryan Goliath

Eastern Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra to showcase rising talent after intensive training

Young musicians from across the region will take to the stage this weekend to show off their musicial prowess as part of the Eastern Cape…

  • Faith Mtwana

Rhodes University to launch hub dedicated to advanced biotechnology

Rhodes University is set to celebrate significant academic milestones during its October graduation ceremony, where more than 200 students will be…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
As part of our Cinema-to-Table series, we’re diving beneath the waves for our next The Herald Cooking Masterclass, inspired by the much-loved movie 'Finding Nemo'. This ocean-inspired experience will bring comfort food to the table, featuring a delicious seafood chowder. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking Masterclass are, from left, Mark Paddock, Heather Fox and Andrew Fox. Limited tickets are available — don’t miss out!

Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired October event.…

  • Herald Reporter
A portion of the Cookhouse wind farm viewed from the N2 freeway. The Golden Valley wind farm will get a welcome boost from the GreenX Note II fund

Cookhouse wind trust powers new economic hub, local jobs, skills

  • Mfundo Piliso
  • Nwabisa Mahlambeni

Arts and culture in spotlight at national conference in Gqeberha

Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance and governance before…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
Indian internet personality Saurav Haldar speaks to West Indian great Brian Lara during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Match Schedule Launch at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on Thursday in Cape Town
CRICKET

Gqeberha ready to welcome the world

St George's Park in Gqeberha is confirmed to host five matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to generate an estimated R1.9…

  • Amir Chetty
All the merit and category winners of the 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPY
Premium

Eastern Cape businesses battle it out for coveted Exporter of the Year award

Eastern Cape exporters will take centre stage next month as the province’s top businesses battle it out for recognition at the 2026 Exporter of the…

  • Herald Reporter

The Herald enters a new digital chapter with new website and subscription platform

The Herald is entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of a brand new website and subscription platform, bringing readers a refreshed…

Young scientists from SA and around the world are attending the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair

Young scientists bring ideas to Eskom Expo

Months of questioning, researching, testing and refining ideas have brought young scientists from South Africa and around the world to the 2026…

  • Herald Reporter
Former acting Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Unati Peter

How a R300k Film Office launch became a R2.8m boxing bill

A forensic probe has found a R300,000 Film Office launch escalated into a R2.87m boxing-event payment, with then-acting MBDA chief executive Unati…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
  • Michael Kimberley
Nelson Mandela University. Students Siviwe Ngcuwe, Sonwabo Nkosi, Snegugu Ntshingila, Lathitha Poswa and Sphamandla Somerset are all through to the final round of the SA leg of the international competition, which is aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of fashion designers

Five NMU students in SA final of Pierre Cardin Young Designers Award

  • Herald Reporter
Creative Walk Fest GQ organiser Anati Williams is helping bring the city’s creative and wellness communities together
Premium

Walk Fest to shine light on creative talent and health

Creative Walk Fest GQ brings together Gqeberha’s creative and wellness communities through a 5km walk, networking and entertainment.

  • Faith Mtwana
ANC Ward 23 councillor candidate Nomthandazo Dyantyi
Premium

Political row after Motherwell patients unable to access medication

Dozens of sick and frail Motherwell residents are at their wits end after not being able to collect their prescribed medication for almost two weeks.

  • Msindisi Fengu
The Japanese delegates express their delight after being welcomed by the master of ceremonies at the opening of the 85th Skal International World Congress at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Premium

Hundreds of delegates put ‘beautiful Nelson Mandela Bay’ on world map

Nelson Mandela Bay has been handed a global tourism stage, with more than 300 delegates from 40 countries descending on Gqeberha this week to…

  • Guy Rogers
Two suspects have been served with summons for allegedly dealing in counterfeit sneakers

Pair to appear in Gqeberha court for dealing in counterfeit clothing

Two suspects have been served with summons to appear before a Gqeberha court for allegedly dealing with counterfeit sneakers estimated to worth R7…

  • Msindisi Fengu
The dispute comes amid student protests against the university’s proposed 2027 student debt protocol. File picture: Supplied.

Essential services at risk due to students’ protest, warns Rhodes University

Rhodes University has made an urgent appeal to its student representative council and protesting students to allow essential-services staff onto…

  • Modiegi Mashamaite
At the signing of the MOU are, from left, Exporters EC chairperson Quintin Levey and operations manager, Suzanne Loubser, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber's president, Kelvin Naidoo, and chief executive, Denise van Huyssteen

Business bodies join to boost Bay trade and investment

The partnership brings together the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Trade and Investment Desk and Exporters Eastern Cape’s export-focused…

  • Herald Reporter
A visit to tourism destinations in the Western Cape by Clarissa Smuts has inspired a Nelson Mandela Bay tourism initiative aimed at encouraging collaboration and showcasing the city’s diverse attractions. Endorsing the idea are, from left, Tony Neveling (Gecko Tours), Clarissa Smuts (The Willows) and Sean Mitri (Mosaic Tourism) Picture: WERNER HILLS
Premium

‘Willows on the Move’ showcases Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism diversity

  • Simtembile Mgidi
A 32-year-old police constable, who faces charges related to two alleged incidents involving a 15-year-old girl, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Premium

Gqeberha police constable faces sex-crime allegations

Shocking allegations have been aired at the bail application of a suspended Gqeberha police officer, who is accused of sexually assaulting a…

  • Faith Mtwana