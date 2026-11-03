A new state-of-the-art primary school has been unveiled in the Kouga town of Humansdorp, geared around academic excellence and a pioneering Afro-centric and environmental approach.

The R134.5m school was built through a partnership between the Kouga Wind Farm Development Trust, the Eastern Cape education department and the Kouga municipality.

The new institution will be the first English medium primary school in the region, meeting considerable demand in this regard, and relieving pressure on classrooms in the district, which are suffering severe overcrowding.

Kouga Windfarm Community Development Trust spokesperson Prince Matonsi said pupils would be enrolled according to a controlled process, with 320 joining in 2027 and 640 the following year.

He said the school would operate as a fee-paying, public school, offering grade R through to grade 7.

“Notably, the institution will pioneer innovative educational pathways, using an Afrocentric value structure, combined with project-based learning and a specialised focus on coding and robotics.”

Matonsi said Afrocentric meant the curriculum would focus on examples that the pupils could relate to.

“It will focus on day-to-day issues and familiar places that they know from their own communities, and growing up in Kouga.”

He said he agreed that the role of education was to free up the minds of young people to be able to imagine and comprehend matters in other parts of the world.

“But by first properly understanding and appreciating their own heritage, they will better be able to accelerate their understanding of matters further afield.”

Explaining the environmental approach, he said while 6.5ha of the 8.5ha had been developed with school infrastructure, 2ha had been left undeveloped to protect rare local Humansdorp shale renosterveld.

“Complementing the protection of this land, wildlife conservation and food gardens will be integrated into the school’s curriculum.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the school in the town’s Boskloof precinct on Friday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube lauded the collaborative nature of the development.

"Addressing our infrastructure challenges requires active, innovative partnerships.

“Humansdorp Primary School proves what can be achieved when government and community development trusts pool resources to unlock the full potential of our learners from foundational levels upward."

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said: "This landmark infrastructure asset is a core piece of our provincial education transformation plan.

“Eradicating educational backlogs and replacing them with future-fit, dignified spaces for teaching and learning ensures that rural and regional learners have a safe environment to thrive."

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman said the new school exemplified the power of partnerships, where the government, the private sector and civil society united to deliver genuine impact.

“Kouga Local Municipality is proud to support this project, not only because it addresses educational needs, but also because it safeguards and rehabilitates our region’s unique Humansdorp shale renosterveld.

“By aligning development with ecological stewardship, we are laying the groundwork for a resilient, educated and environmentally conscious future for Kouga.”

Endangered Humansdorp shale renosterveld occurs in the Humansdorp area and nowhere else globally.

It is home to a number of rare plants and birds such as the black harrier, one of the rarest raptors in Southern Africa.

Kouga Wind Farm Community Development Trust board chair Dr Motlalepule Nathane-Taulela said she was immensely proud of the development.

"Our core mission is the sustainable upliftment and empowerment of communities within our footprint.

“By establishing this advanced primary school in Boskloof, we are investing in a generation of future leaders, providing them with technical skill frameworks and coding capabilities right from the start.”

Matonsi said the handing over of the school to the education authorities marked the completion of phase one, which included two education blocks for intermediate, senior and grade R classrooms, administration offices, a hall, cafeteria, a guardhouse and some sports facilities.

“During November, teaching equipment and desks will be moved into the new school from the temporary school where the kids have been accommodated, and which will now be de-commissioned.

“Teaching will begin in the new school at the start of 2027.”

He said phase two, which would focus on the installation of a water storage system and the further development of the sports grounds, had just begun and would hopefully be completed by the end of March.

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