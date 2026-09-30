A first YesPlay Pro20 Cup win is in the bag, but Matthew de Villiers knows the Warriors will need to sharpen up when the DP World Lions arrive at St…
Temba Bavuma warns South Africa that facing Australia in the upcoming Test series in Durban represents their next major hurdle following their ODI…
Australia sealed a 45-run DLS victory against South Africa in the rain-affected third ODI at Potchefstroom, concluding the series with an…
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi are set to face the Garden Route Badgers in a Pro20 Cup pool game, aiming to extend their dominant record of four wins out…
Stubbs, De Zorzi, Mulder and Bedingham all candidates for key slot
No women presidents in any of CSA's 15 provinces, as Rihan Richards tells provinces to do better
The Dafabet Warriors registered their first win of the expanded YesPlay Pro20 Cup when they eased to a comfortable 35-run, bonus-point victory over…
Left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj believes a 3-0 ODI series win over Australia would give the Proteas confidence and a valuable foundation ahead of…
The Proteas’ growing hamstring injury list has highlighted the challenges of managing fast-bowling workloads, but CSA chief medical officer…
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi have temporarily enlisted 37-year-old veteran Ayabulela Gqamane for the Pro20 Cup due to injury concerns among key players.
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi secured their first win of the season by defeating the North West Dragons by 13 runs in a Pro20 Cup match at Buffalo Park,…
David Miller's man of the match performance made extra special with his mother Jenny present.
Virat Kohli scored his 55th ODI century and surpassed 15,000 runs to lead India to a dominant eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first match…
Coach Robin Peterson believes the early setback can provide a valuable lesson as his side looks to find its rhythm
Anrich Nortje has been included in an expanded 18-man preliminary squad for the Proteas’ much-anticipated Test series against Australia
South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs at the Wanderers, clinching another series win with strong performances from Temba Bavuma and David…