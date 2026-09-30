A confident EP Elephants team heads to Wellington to take on the Boland Kavaliers in a high-stakes SA Rugby U21 Shield south section semifinal.
Lock Reinhardt Ludwig believes the Bulls must sharpen their tight-phase play to handle the pressure, wet weather, and passionate Limerick crowd in…
The UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute has officially launched in Gqeberha, offering a three-year high-performance pathway that bridges…
The Bulls must eradicate sloppy errors from their game if they want to end up on the winning side against a tough Munster outfit in Limerick on…
The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia from October 1 to November 13.
Rugby’s biggest World Cup kicks off in 12 months with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia, and ominous back-to-back champions…
The inaugural Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League, hosted by the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation, came to a thrilling close at the Moko…
Even though losing to the Wallabies in Perth was a bitter pill to swallow, the Springboks learnt several valuable lessons ahead of the 2027 World…
Former New Zealand flyhalf Harry Plummer said he was confident rugby bosses in the country could find a “correct solution” for the domestic game,…
In a tactical masterstroke, Gardens have roped in the services of former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot to help them prepare…
The contrasting gap in standards between the rest of the country and Border clubs was again exposed in the Gold Cup this weekend as the region’s…
A dejected Springbok team were left down in the dumps after they slumped to a shock defeat against the Wallabies in a chaotic clash in Perth on…
Australia held off a late comeback to defeat World Cup champions South Africa 42-38 in Perth, despite finishing the match with just 11 players due…
Coach John Dobson said it had required an extraordinary effort from his team after a late burst of tries enabled the Stormers to kick off their…
Mzukisi Twala, Dr Hendrik Snyders, and Sabelo Mzanywa launched the book 'Eagle Wings and Up and Unders: Healdtown Rugby History' to highlight the…
It was raining tries when an one-fire Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in one-sided first round Pick n Pay Gold Cup bloodbath at…