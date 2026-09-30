South Africa faces a critical choice as proposed regulatory frameworks threaten to treat low-risk health supplements as pharmaceutical medicines,…
The Mandela Bay Development Agency has embarked on major repairs and upgrades across iconic public and heritage spaces in Nelson Mandela Bay,…
Without music, life would be a mistake. These famous words by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche are relevant even to this day. That is why it…
Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…
Language is more than a means of communication; it is a bridge that connects people, preserves heritage, celebrates culture and creates a sense of…
The Cosatu congress highlights the growing crisis within South Africa's historic Tripartite Alliance, as the ANC, SACP, and Cosatu struggle to…
Despite Eskom reporting a R30.3bn profit, South African municipalities owe the utility over R120bn in overdue electricity debt, threatening Eskom’s…
The article explores whether AI could replace human weather forecasters, noting advancements in AI-driven forecasting models like Meteoblue and the…
For many residents growing up in Gqeberha, they will have fond memories of their misspent youth enjoying the St George’s Park swimming pool and…
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe attended a costly R235,000 state of the metro gala while many residents question the administration's lack of urgency and…
Given his many notable successes in African football, Pitso Mosimane has all the attributes needed to keep Bafana Bafana moving on an upward…
Kenya faces a severe maize shortage due to drought, with a projected need to import around 2 million tonnes to meet its annual requirements. The…
In some communities, art is not just about entertainment; it is a lifeline for people to make something better of their lives. Art gives hope.
Early spring brought rare lightning to the metro, historically seen as a sign of a wet summer, though modern forecasts predict otherwise. South…
Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…
The Dafabet Warriors, coming off a highly successful 2025/2026 season where they won the CSA T20 Challenge and reached the Four-Day Series final,…