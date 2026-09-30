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Opinion

NELSON MANDELA BAY

LETTER | The president set the deadlines, but who will actually meet them?

PUBLIC HEALTH

Natural health rules could come at big cost

South Africa faces a critical choice as proposed regulatory frameworks threaten to treat low-risk health supplements as pharmaceutical medicines,…

INFRASTRUCTURE

From the Donkin to the Baakens, work is under way

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has embarked on major repairs and upgrades across iconic public and heritage spaces in Nelson Mandela Bay,…

Youth training and concert are music to our ears

Without music, life would be a mistake. These famous words by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche are relevant even to this day. That is why it…

  • Editorial Comment
The countryside is alive with splashes of colour after the recent rains
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Who knows when rain will give way to drier season

  • Garth Sampson
Danie Mouton
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Our city will be shaped by those who vote

Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…

  • Danie Mouton
Woodridge Prep is celebrating 90 years of nurturing young minds in 2026
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The journey of isiXhosa at Woodridge Prep

Language is more than a means of communication; it is a bridge that connects people, preserves heritage, celebrates culture and creates a sense of…

Kenneth Macibela PIC FILE
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Allies for what? SA’s leadership crisis beyond the bridge

The Cosatu congress highlights the growing crisis within South Africa's historic Tripartite Alliance, as the ANC, SACP, and Cosatu struggle to…

  • Kenneth Macibela
Municipalities owed Eskom more than R120bn in overdue electricity debt by the end of July — a growing threat to the utility’s recovery and the country’s power supply

R120bn owed — and the lights are still on?

Despite Eskom reporting a R30.3bn profit, South African municipalities owe the utility over R120bn in overdue electricity debt, threatening Eskom’s…

  • Editorial Comment
AI generated image of Weather Guru working on a non-existent weather station at Churchill dam
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Will AI make weather forecasters redundant?

The article explores whether AI could replace human weather forecasters, noting advancements in AI-driven forecasting models like Meteoblue and the…

  • Garth Sampson
Georges swimming pool. Picture Eugene Coetzee

It’s time to be proactive to fix this ‘broken city’

For many residents growing up in Gqeberha, they will have fond memories of their misspent youth enjoying the St George’s Park swimming pool and…

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila get together during the 15th Cosatu National Congress in Johannesburg Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Cosatu blames ANC for collapsing municipalities

  • Editorial Comment
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe arrives at her state of the metro gala. Photo Fredlin Adriaan

READER LETTER | Gala glamour but governance gloom

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe attended a costly R235,000 state of the metro gala while many residents question the administration's lack of urgency and…

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane.
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Wiser Pitso deserves second spell in Bafana hot seat

Given his many notable successes in African football, Pitso Mosimane has all the attributes needed to keep Bafana Bafana moving on an upward…

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Kenya should remove restrictions on GMO maize imports from SA

Kenya faces a severe maize shortage due to drought, with a projected need to import around 2 million tonnes to meet its annual requirements. The…

  • Wandile Sihlobo
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Kariega arts centre delay leaves youth without hope

In some communities, art is not just about entertainment; it is a lifeline for people to make something better of their lives. Art gives hope.

A map showing where lightning strikes occurred on September 3
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Buffalo thorn branches will not protect you against lightning

Early spring brought rare lightning to the metro, historically seen as a sign of a wet summer, though modern forecasts predict otherwise. South…

  • Garth Sampson
Martin Hansson has the Knysna Hästens franchise
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Sleep priceless on the Garden Route

Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…

  • Elaine King
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen.

Why business is holding the line in SA’s most fixable metro

  • Denise van Huyssteen
Beuran Hendricks is a notable addition to the Warriors cricket squad
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Go-getting Warriors primed to smash it out of park again

The Dafabet Warriors, coming off a highly successful 2025/2026 season where they won the CSA T20 Challenge and reached the Four-Day Series final,…