Chinese brands now account for 22% of the market, according to Cars.co.za Industry Report
Gerald Beech, representing Algoa Motorsport Club, heads to Zwartkops Raceway for his first competitive race there in the Dunlop V8 Supercars, buoyed…
Port Alfred Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club has its foot on the accelerator as it sets the stage for Ndlambe’s biggest celebration yet of…
McLaren aims to bounce back after disappointing home race at Silverstone
The Mercedes-Benz CLA is larger, more refined and has an impressively large Superscreen
Rover Raceway hosts round five of the National Motocross Championship this Saturday
The NCC says the issue affects several models sold locally from 2016
Volvo Cars announce global over-the-air software update that will bring Apple Music to more than 2-million Volvo cars
Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new Kia Tasman.
Celebrating his first Formula One win since 2024 at Silverstone on Sunday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he had to shut out negative noise and…
A BMW X7 owner lost trust in the brand after a turbo failure post-maintenance
George Russell returned to the top of the Formula One podium in Austria on Sunday with what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called a “cold-blooded”…
South Africa’s finest drivers and riders battled it out across a packed programme
Diplomats say European countries are split on the combustion-engine ban, and it is not yet clear which side will prevail
One of South Africa’s biggest motorsport spectacles roars back into Gqeberha this weekend as the Extreme Festival returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway,…