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The Automobile Association of South Africa CEO Bobby Ramagwede has spoken about the benefits of an armed response service for women

AA launches app to boost women's safety

  • Tremaine van Aardt
Pre-owned Chery Tiggo 4 Pro sales have achieved significant growth in first three months of 2026.

Chinese vehicle sales surge 72%

Chinese brands now account for 22% of the market, according to Cars.co.za Industry Report

  • Motoring Staff
Gerald Beech putting his V8 Chevrolet Camaro through its paces at Aldo Scribante Raceway last Saturday.

Confident Beech heads to Zwartkops Raceway

Gerald Beech, representing Algoa Motorsport Club, heads to Zwartkops Raceway for his first competitive race there in the Dunlop V8 Supercars, buoyed…

  • Brendan Kelly
A classy vintage MG rolls on to the main arena at the Bathurst Showgrounds during the Bathurst Agricultural Show earlier this year. On September 26, classic and vintage car fans can enjoy a spectacular display of the best cars from across the province at the Port Alfred Country Club cricket field

Port Alfred revs up for motoring spectacle

Port Alfred Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club has its foot on the accelerator as it sets the stage for Ndlambe’s biggest celebration yet of…

  • SUE MACLENNAN for Talk of the Town
The Chery Tiggo Cross will be the first vehicle to roll off the Rosslyn production line during the initial ramp-up phase in the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

Chery confirms Tiggo 4 Cross for Rosslyn production from 2027

  • Motoring Staff
Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives a Lego F1 minicart during the drivers' parade ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 5 2026. Picture:

Hamilton aiming to equal Schumacher’s Belgian Grand Prix record, boost title hopes

McLaren aims to bounce back after disappointing home race at Silverstone

  • Herald Reporter
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 has grown in size but is still shapely. Picture:
Premium

FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is smarter, sleeker and more efficient

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is larger, more refined and has an impressively large Superscreen

  • Phuti Mpyane
KwaZulu-Natal’s Matthew “Maddy” Malan launches through the air during MX1 action and will be among the riders to watch when the National Motocross Championship arrives at Rover Raceway this weekend. Picture:

Rover Raceway set to roar as MX Nationals head to Eastern Cape

Rover Raceway hosts round five of the National Motocross Championship this Saturday

  • Brendan Kelly
The locally built BMW X3 is included in the recall campaign.

BMW recalls nearly 11,000 cars in SA over starter-motor fault

The NCC says the issue affects several models sold locally from 2016

  • Motoring Staff
Volvo is integrating Apple Music into its software offerings. Picture:

Apple Music is coming to Volvo cars as in-car streaming service

Volvo Cars announce global over-the-air software update that will bring Apple Music to more than 2-million Volvo cars

  • Phuti Mpyane
Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille and adaptive LED headlights. Picture:

BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque

  • Motoring Staff
Grant and Greg Watkins in their Zarco power their way to victory in the Koedoeskloof 200 Off-Road race.

Tough going in Koedoeskloof for Eastern Cape off-road racers

  • Brendan Kelly
Juliet McGuire and the Kia Tasman.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Kia Tasman

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new Kia Tasman.

  • Ignition TV
First-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and third-placed Lewis Hamilton celebrate with their Ferrari teammates after the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc changes the narrative with Silverstone success

Celebrating his first Formula One win since 2024 at Silverstone on Sunday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he had to shut out negative noise and…

  • Reuters
The X7 M50d owned by Dudu Mokholo. Picture:

CONSUMER WATCH | X7 owner loses love for BMW after delay with failed turbo fix

A BMW X7 owner lost trust in the brand after a turbo failure post-maintenance

  • Brenwin Naidu
Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on June 28 2026.

Mercedes finds balance as Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell returned to the top of the Formula One podium in Austria on Sunday with what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called a “cold-blooded”…

  • Reuters
Charl Arangies ahead of Jonathan du Toit and Damian Hammond on his way to overall victory at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday in his powerful Mercedes AMG.

Extreme Festival thrills packed Aldo Scribante Raceway crowd

South Africa’s finest drivers and riders battled it out across a packed programme

  • Brendan Kelly
Electric vehicle sales have surged in some countries in recent months, as the US-Israeli war with Iran has driven up oil and fuel prices. Picture:

‘Spectacular’ EV sales weaken pressure to shelve combustion-engine ban, EU climate chief says

Diplomats say European countries are split on the combustion-engine ban, and it is not yet clear which side will prevail

  • Reuters
Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s first Ferrari win shakes up F1 in Austria this weekend

  • Reuters
The Astron Energy Polo Cup will be just one of the thrilling national classes in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend.

Extreme Festival set to thrill fans at Aldo Scribante Raceway

One of South Africa’s biggest motorsport spectacles roars back into Gqeberha this weekend as the Extreme Festival returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway,…

  • Brendan Kelly