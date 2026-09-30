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TENPIN BOWLING

Defending champions EP set to host SA's top bowlers at Nitro Park

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi's Nathan Roux top-scored against the Badgers MAYA IMAGES/YANGA NOTHANGA/
CRICKET

Travel woes continue to plague Iinyathi

Eastern Cape Iinyathi's travel struggles continued in Oudtshoorn as they suffered a 39-run defeat to the Garden Route Badgers in their latest Pro20…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers is looking forward to returning to St George’s Park for their Twenty20 cricket match against the Lions on Sunday
CRICKET

Warriors return 'home' to face Lions

A first YesPlay Pro20 Cup win is in the bag, but Matthew de Villiers knows the Warriors will need to sharpen up when the DP World Lions arrive at St…

  • Amir Chetty
BSA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs.

KuGompo City loses out to Mpumalanga for Steve Tshwete series launch

The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in Mpumalanga in November, dashing KuGompo City’s hopes of hosting…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between SA and Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26 in Johannesburg
BAFANA BAFANA

Pitso Mosimane drives youth revolution to build future Bafana Bafana squad

  • Sports Reporter
Captain Temba Bavuma gestures during the fifth day of the second Test between India and SA at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26 2025
CRICKET

Australia the next major hurdle, Bavuma says ahead of Test series

Temba Bavuma warns South Africa that facing Australia in the upcoming Test series in Durban represents their next major hurdle following their ODI…

  • Amir Chetty
Darlington Gans (with ball) will have a key role to play for Gardens in their second round Gold Cup rugby clash against Saldanha in Kariega on Saturday
RUGBY

Fired-up Gardens have score to settle with Saldanha, says Theron

Gardens are aiming to settle an old score against Saldanha in a highly anticipated second-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup clash in Kariega this Saturday.

  • George Byron
EP Elephants wing Xander Wiltshire dives over for a spectacular try against the Border Bulldogs in their SA U21 Shield clash in Gqeberha
RUGBY

EP not daunted by away Shield semi against Boland, says Oliver

A confident EP Elephants team heads to Wellington to take on the Boland Kavaliers in a high-stakes SA Rugby U21 Shield south section semifinal.

  • George Byron
Top Gqeberha chess player Osia Phokela is contemplating his biggest move yet after being selected for the Ussa team to compete at the Fisu World University Games in China this month
CHESS

World University Games chess star’s biggest move yet

Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student players at the FISU World University Games in Liaocheng,…

Bulls lock Reinhardt Ludwig says his team are bracing themselves for a tough clash against Munster in Limerick
RUGBY

Tight phase play crucial for Bulls against Munster, says Ludwig

Lock Reinhardt Ludwig believes the Bulls must sharpen their tight-phase play to handle the pressure, wet weather, and passionate Limerick crowd in…

  • George Byron
The UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute was launched in Gqeberha on Wedneday. At the launch were, from left, Thea Miller (CEO UXI sport), Nkosi Khona Nofuma (UXI), Izanne Grobbelaar (UXI Sport ) Randal Meeske (CEO UXI) and institute programme manager and founder David Manuel Picture Eugene Coetzee
RUGBY

New EC International Rugby Institute launched in Gqeberha

The UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute has officially launched in Gqeberha, offering a three-year high-performance pathway that bridges…

  • George Byron
Is Erling Haaland's exit inevitable at Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man City scandal risks damage to Premier League's booming brand

  • Kieran Canning for AFP
Men's doubles champions Michael de Kock and Andrew Mudie in action during the Nelson Mandela Bay tournament
TABLE TENNIS

Attack conquers defence as Mudie claims men’s Bay Closed title

Andy Mudie claimed the Men's Open title and Eugene Stallenberg won the women's event in dominant fashion as the Nelson Mandela Bay Closed…

  • Herald Correspondent
Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match against Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026.
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp after coach says he is dropped

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dramatically walked out of the national team's training camp in Denmark after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed…

  • AFP
British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua face off following a press conference in London on September 30, 2026, ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight boxing fight in Wales in December.
BOXING

Fury, Joshua kick off 'Battle of Britain' in good spirits

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua showed mutual respect and good spirits as they launched the countdown to their blockbuster heavyweight clash set for…

  • AFP
Alex Yoong of Malaysia checks his computer monitor in the Minardi garage during the lead-up to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on February28 2002.
FORMULA ONE

First-time Sepang F1 racers will master track 'from opening lap'

As Formula One makes a surprise return to Sepang after nine years, former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong expects current racers to master the iconic…

  • AFP
Defending SPAR Grand Prix champion, Glenrose Xaba will attempt to make history on Sunday when she participates in the 10km 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Jozi to take place at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmerentia. A race win on Sunday will secure Xaba a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix overall title.
ATHLETICS

History beckons for Glenrose Xaba in Spar Grand Prix

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba looks to secure a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix title at the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge as the thrilling…

Selborne College's head of water polo Storm Siebert shouts instructions during a game.
SCHOOL SPORT

Selborne College ready to defend titles at Sterrenberg and Milton Gates Tournaments

Selborne College is set to host and defend its titles in the prestigious Sterrenberg and Milton Gates water polo tournaments, welcoming top…

  • Kazimla Mfikili
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) against Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on September 30, 2026.
CRICKET

Marsh hails improvements after Australia win final one-day international

  • AFP
Prides AFC and Cambedoo players challenge each other in their ABC Motsepe League encounter at the North End Stadium in KuGompo City at the weekend
SOCCER

Blockbuster weekend in ABC Motsepe with Gqeberha derby

The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League returns for week two with blockbuster fixtures, highlighted by a high-stakes Gqeberha derby between debutants GQ…

  • Anathi Wulushe