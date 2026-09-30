Eastern Cape Iinyathi's travel struggles continued in Oudtshoorn as they suffered a 39-run defeat to the Garden Route Badgers in their latest Pro20…
A first YesPlay Pro20 Cup win is in the bag, but Matthew de Villiers knows the Warriors will need to sharpen up when the DP World Lions arrive at St…
The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in Mpumalanga in November, dashing KuGompo City’s hopes of hosting…
Temba Bavuma warns South Africa that facing Australia in the upcoming Test series in Durban represents their next major hurdle following their ODI…
Gardens are aiming to settle an old score against Saldanha in a highly anticipated second-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup clash in Kariega this Saturday.
A confident EP Elephants team heads to Wellington to take on the Boland Kavaliers in a high-stakes SA Rugby U21 Shield south section semifinal.
Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student players at the FISU World University Games in Liaocheng,…
Lock Reinhardt Ludwig believes the Bulls must sharpen their tight-phase play to handle the pressure, wet weather, and passionate Limerick crowd in…
The UXi Eastern Cape International Rugby Institute has officially launched in Gqeberha, offering a three-year high-performance pathway that bridges…
Andy Mudie claimed the Men's Open title and Eugene Stallenberg won the women's event in dominant fashion as the Nelson Mandela Bay Closed…
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dramatically walked out of the national team's training camp in Denmark after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed…
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua showed mutual respect and good spirits as they launched the countdown to their blockbuster heavyweight clash set for…
As Formula One makes a surprise return to Sepang after nine years, former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong expects current racers to master the iconic…
Defending champion Glenrose Xaba looks to secure a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix title at the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge as the thrilling…
Selborne College is set to host and defend its titles in the prestigious Sterrenberg and Milton Gates water polo tournaments, welcoming top…
The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League returns for week two with blockbuster fixtures, highlighted by a high-stakes Gqeberha derby between debutants GQ…