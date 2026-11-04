Nelson Mandela Bay man sentenced to life imprisonment for Motherwell rape and kidnapping

A 30-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault of a young woman in Motherwell.

Olwethu Kommani was sentenced in the Motherwell Regional Court on Monday.

The frightening incident occurred during the early hours of June 20 2021 when two women were walking in NU13, Motherwell.

They were approached by Kommani, who was unknown to them at the time. He assaulted them and robbed them of a jacket and a wig.

He then kidnapped one of the victims and forced her to accompany him.

Kommani took the victim to a field in NU11 where he raped her before moving her to another field in NU13 where he raped her for the second time.

He then transported the victim from NU13 to NU48 and subsequently, by taxi, to his residence in Veeplaas. There, he held her captive overnight and raped her for the third time.

The victim managed to escape the next morning and immediately reported the incident to the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Kommani was found guilty on three counts of rape, one count of common robbery, two counts of assault common, and one count of kidnapping.

He will serve an effective sentence of life behind bars.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the detectives and all role players involved in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

"This sentence sends a strong message that crimes of gender-based violence will not be tolerated, and that perpetrators who prey on the vulnerable will be brought to justice.

"We commend the victim for her courage and resilience throughout the judicial process and acknowledge the outstanding work of the investigating officer in ensuring that justice prevailed," Ngalo said.