Gospel music lovers can look forward to a day of uplifting music, worship and community celebration when the All White Unity Gospel Festival takes place at Fairview Sports Field in Gqeberha on Sunday December 6.

Organised by Chazown Events, the festival aims to bring people together through gospel music, celebrating faith, unity and the rich musical talent of Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond.

The festival will showcase a diverse line-up of gospel artists, choirs, musicians and ministries, with a strong focus on supporting local talent and providing a platform for performers to reach a wider audience.

The line-up includes Billy Paulson, The Christadelphians, Jordan Dwellers, The Cousins Gospel Group, Hope City, David Jantjies, Jesmé, Bella, Fernando Fredericks, Mercy & Grace Worship Group, DJ Garth SA, Nate The Curator, Alton Zakay and Varonica Meyer, alongside other performers and gospel ministries.

The event will be hosted by MCs Quinton Manuels, Jessica Daniels and Boeta B, who will guide attendees through the programme and help create an engaging atmosphere throughout the day.

The organisers say showcasing artists from Gqeberha and the surrounding communities is an important part of the festival’s vision.

By bringing established performers and local talent together, the event seeks to celebrate the region’s gospel music heritage, while encouraging the growth and recognition of its artists.

Beyond the music, the festival aims to create a welcoming space where families, churches and the wider community can gather in an atmosphere of fellowship, inspiration and shared faith.

The all-white theme encourages festivalgoers to participate in a celebration centred on togetherness and positivity.

No alcohol will be served at the event, reinforcing its family-friendly environment.

The festival gates will open at 12 midday, with performances scheduled from 2-9pm.

Admission costs R100 for adults and R50 for children, while children under the age of 12 enter for free.

Tickets are available through Webtickets and selected Pick n Pay outlets.