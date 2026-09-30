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Events

A tale of royal intrigue, betrayal and courage will be retold through ballet, contemporary dance, spoken word and digital imagery when the Christian Dance Academy brings its latest production to the Guild Theatre this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
ENTERTAINMENT

Eastern Cape Gig Guide: Top events and festivals from October 2 to 10

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive celebrates Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of live music

The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…

Caleb Zola stars in the lead role as Joseph in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at the Savoy Theatre

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Congratulations to the following Herald Citizens of the Year Award winners who were celebrated at Friday evening’s gala awards ceremony. Winners from left are: David Edwards representing Central SRA (Civil society); Sinazo Vabaza Tundube (Business); Keith Brandt of the Gem Project (Education); Nomakhomazi Dewavrin (Arts & culture); Inge Human of Wings & Wishes (Community); Lerato Ralane and Lelethu Ngati of Ubuntu Pathways (Sister Ethel Award); Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care (GBV); Sinovuyo Mafilika (Youth); Shazia Khan representing Swim GQ (Sport) and Dr Pietersen of Purple Project (Health).

Herald Citizens of the Year Awards focus

Looking back at this year’s awards

There are a range of markets taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Herald Reporter
Womens Month 2026

The Herald Womens Month 2026

This special feature celebrates the remarkable women who are making their mark in our communities, industries and beyond. Take a moment to meet the…

Rogue Entertainment presents 'Empower Her Resilience, the Four Oscar Tour Gqeberha', to be held at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday at 8pm. This live production is led by Robin Pieters (above)

GIG GUIDE | Music, markets and outdoor fun on offer in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Georgina Hounsfield is behind the From London to Lorraine market

GIG GUIDE | Markets, hikes and medieval fun this week

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Grey Junior School principal Grant Butler celebrates with Boet Jegels Primary, the winners of the 2026 Phendulani Literary Quiz held at Grey on Tuesday Pictured at the back with Butler is teacher Robin Maart with pupils, from left, Bukwobenkosi Bukela, Ambesiwe Mndawo, Tameeqah Geswindt, Alayah Forbes, Leah Jason and Carmel January

Boet Jegels Primary pupils win Phendulani Literary Quiz

Boet Jegels Primary School has proved it has what it takes — its pupils have won the 15th Phendulani Literary Quiz held at Grey Junior School.

  • Catherine Richards
There will be a fundraiser on Friday night in support of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League

GIG GUIDE | Hikes, markets, music and more in Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Ibhayi Gymnastics will host rhythmic and acrobatics workshops at Sunridge NG Church Hall, 2 Gazania Avenue, on July 13, 14 and 16

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Catch Monique Tobias in 'Blast from the Past' at the Savoy Theatre.

Impact Community Theatre brings five decades of hits to the Savoy Theatre

  • Herald Reporter
This July celebrate Bastille Day at Alliance Francaise in Richmond Hill while enjoying delicious French-inspired food, live entertainment and a festive atmosphere

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Herald Reporter
Enjoy live music by Kerry Hiles at the Norm-Hudlin Trails family market on Sunday

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Herald Reporter
'Sari Sir' will be on at the National Arts Festival at the weekend.

‘Sari Sir’ at National Arts Fest invites audience to reflect on heritage

After three sold-out performances at University of Cape Town’s Little Theatre in November 2025, the dance drama 'Sari Sir' will be featured at the…

  • Herald Reporter
Thuba Myeki and Liske Hemingway perform at last year's 'A Night at the Opera'.

Gqeberha is invited to a night at the opera

Impact Community Theatre returns to Savoy Theatre with fresh talent and classic hits

  • Herald Reporter
A Worldwide Knit in Public Day will be held at Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre on Saturday from 9am

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Herald Reporter
Juan van Rooyen (98) and Elan Buchman (40) lead the Modified Saloons onto the main straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway during a thrilling battle for position.

Backdraft series adds extra sparkle to Scribante race day

Aldo Scribante Raceway features a thrilling five-hour endurance race and more

  • Brendan Kelly
Current WWP/WAW world champion and former Pearson pupil TJ Tremor will be in action in the main match with his title on the line on Saturday.

Thunderstrike wrestling returns at Pearson High’s centenary

  • Herald Correspondent
Celebrate the humpback whale migration at the Algoa Bay Whale Festival at The Willows on Saturday and Sunday

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter