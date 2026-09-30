The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Looking back at this year’s awards
This special feature celebrates the remarkable women who are making their mark in our communities, industries and beyond. Take a moment to meet the…
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Boet Jegels Primary School has proved it has what it takes — its pupils have won the 15th Phendulani Literary Quiz held at Grey Junior School.
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay
After three sold-out performances at University of Cape Town’s Little Theatre in November 2025, the dance drama 'Sari Sir' will be featured at the…
Impact Community Theatre returns to Savoy Theatre with fresh talent and classic hits
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay
Aldo Scribante Raceway features a thrilling five-hour endurance race and more
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.