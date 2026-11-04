The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has halted sardine fishing along South Africa's coastline while it assesses recommendations from its scientific advisory group. The pause follows a devastating mass mortality event triggered by a pilchard herpesvirus outbreak that affected marine life across an estimated 2,600km stretch of coast.

Conservation groups have urged Environment Minister David Maynier to maintain an emergency suspension until a comprehensive biomass survey determines the remaining stock, warning that unchecked commercial fishing risks the collapse of both the species and dependent coastal livelihoods.