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Singer Nadine is always up for an adventure, whether in her music career or jumping out of a plane

Skydiving and sold-out shows: Nádine shares her journey

  • Herald Reporter
Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive celebrates Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of live music

The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…

Picture: 123RF/ANDREAS SALDAVS

Grenache grape moves from being industry footnote to eye-catching headliner

Grenache, once a blending grape in South Africa, has risen to prominence due to its resilience in warmer climates and the efforts of innovative…

  • Sam Venter
Gqeberha singer Andrea Boudrey will perform at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday night, paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton tribute headlines Gqeberha music show

A special one-night show at Gqeberha's Centrestage at Baywest will feature a new Dolly Parton tribute, honouring the late country music legend.

  • Kathryn Kimberley
Womens Month 2026

The Herald Womens Month 2026

The slang term larping means pretending to be someone you are not. It originates from the word LARPing, which stands for live-action role-playing, a hobby where people dress in costumes and physically act out characters in a fictional story

‘67’ becomes SA’s most Googled slang term

A recent analysis of Google search data found that the slang term '67' was the most Googled in SA in 2026, with 131,600 monthly searches, while…

  • Faith Mtwana
Bringing their "Thanks For Sharing" tour to Gqeberha are, from left, Vincenzo Mazzola, Brendon Roux, Roland Gaspar, Tamlyn Thomas
Premium

Comedy tour brings laughs and support to Gqeberha charity

Gqeberha audiences will get the chance to laugh for a good cause when the Thanks For Sharing stand-up comedy tour arrives at The Music Kitchen on…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
An example of what can be seen at the ‘Unseen Together’ exhibition

New exhibition for Women’s Month delves into unseen challenges

'Unseen Together: A Visual Exploration of Illness and Disability', is a new exhibition for Women’s Month presented by the Faculty of Humanities and…

  • Herald Reporter
Edge Day Hospital

Edge Day Hospital raises the bar with latest expansion

The unveiling of the hospital expansion marks a new chapter in hospital’s mission to provide world class healthcare.

The One Room Music and Comedy club founder Nomakhomazi Dewavrin has won a Herald Citizens of the Year award for her contribution to the arts and culture in the city

Mandela Bay creative sector champion Dewavrin scoops top award

Nomakhomazi Dewavrin has spent more than 15 years creating platforms and opportunities for artists and creative workers in Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Faith Mtwana
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Join Prestons and Marras Swartland Wines at The Tank Room this weekend for a curated tasting experience

SPONSORED | Join Prestons and Marras Swartland Wines at The Tank Room this weekend for a curated tasting experience

Hiddn field guide BonBon Shivambu explains about the humble dandelion
Premium

Hiddn energy underpins gorgeous new Addo park concession

  • Guy Rogers
Looking east from the main deck of our mountain villa as the sun rises behind the Zuurberg
Premium

Bumpy road to mountain paradise

Directions to Hiddn from Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Guy Rogers
The Fashion Theatre, in George on July 31, promises a dynamic and immersive programme featuring dance, drama, film and music
Premium

George’s creative community brought together under one roof

Set to take place at the George Fashion Theatre on July 31, the production promises a dynamic and immersive programme featuring dance, drama, film…

  • Siphokazi Mnyobe
Actress Linda Mtoba talks about being Lady Monster on 'The Masked Singer SA'.

Linda Mtoba’s daughter inspired her to join ‘Masked Singer SA’

Linda Mtoba says her six-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her going under disguise for season three of 'The Masked Singer SA'.

  • Masego Seemela
Up and close with a white rhino during a game drive.

GARDEN ROUTE | Where beach meets best of the bush on Garden Route

The Garden Route is famous for its beaches, forests, lagoons and golf courses, but surely a game reserve this close to suburbia would be a pale…

  • Elaine King
Nompumelelo Sobopha

Why Nompumelelo Sobopha took a leap of faith to join ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

Season three of Married at First Sight Mzansi is causing all the right buzz since it premiered two weeks ago

  • Sowetan Contributor
Indigenous musician Zawadi Yamungu.

Zawadi Yamungu on Sama nomination, preserving indigenous music

Sama and Basadi in Music Awards nominee Zawadi Yamungu says indigenous African music belongs on the mainstream stage.

  • Masego Seemela
Chef de partie Sphelele Madondo

Grandma’s cooking laid foundation for Sphelele Madondo’s culinary journey

  • Nombuso Kumalo
Schalk Bezuidenhout is headed to Gqeberha with his new comedy show
Premium

Talking Funny with Schalk Bezuidenhout

Ahead of his show at the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha, Schalk Bezuidenhout speaks about his career turns, comedic rhythm, influences and heroes.

  • Gary Hemmings for Contributor