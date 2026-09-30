The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…
Grenache, once a blending grape in South Africa, has risen to prominence due to its resilience in warmer climates and the efforts of innovative…
A special one-night show at Gqeberha's Centrestage at Baywest will feature a new Dolly Parton tribute, honouring the late country music legend.
A recent analysis of Google search data found that the slang term '67' was the most Googled in SA in 2026, with 131,600 monthly searches, while…
Gqeberha audiences will get the chance to laugh for a good cause when the Thanks For Sharing stand-up comedy tour arrives at The Music Kitchen on…
'Unseen Together: A Visual Exploration of Illness and Disability', is a new exhibition for Women’s Month presented by the Faculty of Humanities and…
The unveiling of the hospital expansion marks a new chapter in hospital’s mission to provide world class healthcare.
Nomakhomazi Dewavrin has spent more than 15 years creating platforms and opportunities for artists and creative workers in Nelson Mandela Bay.
SPONSORED | Join Prestons and Marras Swartland Wines at The Tank Room this weekend for a curated tasting experience
Directions to Hiddn from Nelson Mandela Bay.
Set to take place at the George Fashion Theatre on July 31, the production promises a dynamic and immersive programme featuring dance, drama, film…
Linda Mtoba says her six-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her going under disguise for season three of 'The Masked Singer SA'.
The Garden Route is famous for its beaches, forests, lagoons and golf courses, but surely a game reserve this close to suburbia would be a pale…
Season three of Married at First Sight Mzansi is causing all the right buzz since it premiered two weeks ago
Sama and Basadi in Music Awards nominee Zawadi Yamungu says indigenous African music belongs on the mainstream stage.
Ahead of his show at the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha, Schalk Bezuidenhout speaks about his career turns, comedic rhythm, influences and heroes.