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An index of the beats, subjects, and recurring editorial themes shaping the current edition.
Tonnes of rubble have been dumped on the side of Gqeberha's Baakens River, sealing off 20-odd kingfisher burrows in the bank and, at the height of breeding season, suffocating whatever birds, eggs and hatchlings that were inside. The…
Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance and governance before applying for funding. Speaking at the National Arts and Culture Council Sector Conference…
Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired October event. Drawing creative inspiration from the beloved animated film Finding Nemo, the interactive class…
St George's Park in Gqeberha is confirmed to host five matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to generate an estimated R1.9 billion in economic activity and attract over 72,000 spectators.
The Herald is entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of a brand new website and subscription platform, bringing readers a refreshed digital experience and an easier way to stay connected to the news that matters most to them.…