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Editorials

Municipalities owed Eskom more than R120bn in overdue electricity debt by the end of July — a growing threat to the utility’s recovery and the country’s power supply

R120bn owed — and the lights are still on?

  • Editorial Comment
Georges swimming pool. Picture Eugene Coetzee

It’s time to be proactive to fix this ‘broken city’

For many residents growing up in Gqeberha, they will have fond memories of their misspent youth enjoying the St George’s Park swimming pool and…

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila get together during the 15th Cosatu National Congress in Johannesburg Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Cosatu blames ANC for collapsing municipalities

Cosatu, a long-time ally of the ANC, has directly blamed the ruling party for the collapse of many municipalities across South Africa, marking a…

  • Editorial Comment
Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane.
Premium

Wiser Pitso deserves second spell in Bafana hot seat

Given his many notable successes in African football, Pitso Mosimane has all the attributes needed to keep Bafana Bafana moving on an upward…

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Kariega arts centre delay leaves youth without hope

Beuran Hendricks is a notable addition to the Warriors cricket squad
Premium

Go-getting Warriors primed to smash it out of park again

The Dafabet Warriors, coming off a highly successful 2025/2026 season where they won the CSA T20 Challenge and reached the Four-Day Series final,…

Ipid is investigating an incident in which police raided a home in the middle of the night and allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old Luciano Majwete and stole R95,000 in cash, as well as phones, perfume and a watch. Majwete is pictured here with his mother Noncedo after visiting the Kwazakhele police station on Monday. The pair were happy to have their names published but did not want their faces shown. Picture: WERNER HILLS

Trust in police shaken after alleged Zwide hammer attack

Two Zwide residents allege that people dressed as police officers entered their homes on September 4, assaulted them, demanded information about a…

  • Editorial Comment
Nelson Mandela Bay has high unemployment, yet manufacturers are struggling to find people with the specialised skills needed to fill critical jobs. A skills audit exposes a growing disconnect between the people looking for work and the skills the Bay’s economy needs

Unemployed, but not job-ready for manufacturers

Nelson Mandela Bay faces a paradox where a high unemployment rate coexists with manufacturers struggling to fill skilled positions. A recent audit…

  • Editorial Comment
The Port Alfred community responded to the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl by capturing the fugitive suspect and handing him over to police without harm

Port Alfred community chooses justice over violence

The Port Alfred community responded to the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl by capturing the fugitive suspect and handing him over to police…

  • Editorial Comment
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was prepared to right off R23bn in unauthorised expenditure

Rush to write off R23bn must be questioned more

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality attempted to rapidly write off R23bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure without fully…

  • Editorial Comment
South Africa is mourning the passing of boxing champion Zolani Tete who was killed in Mdantsane.

Zolani Tete’s global status no protection against terror stalking SA’s people

SA recorded a 9.5% decrease in murders in the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, with 546 fewer people killed compared with the same…

A dilapidated bathroom in an outbuilding at the Elizabeth Stuurman Old Age Home in Schauderville. The facility is run by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

Treatment of elderly paints horrific picture of societal failure

Women's Month

Little to celebrate this Women’s Month as the relentless violence continues

August is Women’s Month but violence against women in SA is out of control.

Mitchell Marsh will make his Betway SA20 debut for Sunrisers Eastern Cape after the Australian all-rounder was unveiled as one of the franchise's two overseas pre-signings ahead of Season Five.
Premium

Wise recruitment gives Sunrisers early edge in SA20

Wise recruitment by shrewd head coach Adrian Birrell, coupled with the retention of key players, has ensured the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will once…

Education MEC Fundile Gade

No room for error in online school admissions system

The Eastern Cape education department’s decision to pilot an online school admissions system is a welcome step forward.

  • Editorial Comment
Nelson Mandela University Business School acting director Prof Amanda Werner, right, welcomes speakers, from left, Ryan Morris, Jenny van der Walt, Yoliswa Williams, Dr Ife Fashoro and Alasia Hayward to the seminar in Summerstrand on July 28

The power of telling women’s stories

Every year, SA marks Women’s Day on August 9. For some, it has become another public holiday. For others, it is an opportunity for businesses to…

  • Editorial Comment
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Migration patterns can be reversed to keep Eastern Cape talent

The migration of almost one million people from the Eastern Cape over the past decade should not be dismissed as an inevitable search for greener…

  • Editorial Comment
The Kings Beach parking lot and precinct has been covered in raw sewage as a leak has caused a major stink a long the beach front. Picture Eugene Coetzee

A putrid dam of shame is washing over Kings Beach

We have become accustomed to stories about sewage spills, burst pipes and failing infrastructure.

  • Editorial Comment
Many roads in Gqeberha, including major routes, are without functioning street lights, making it dangerous for road users. The N2 between Bluewater Bay and the city, photographed on May 9, was pitch black

After years of poor governance, it’s time to switch on accountability

  • Editorial Comment
EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee, right, makes a point to his players during a warm-up session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Premium

Winning only way for EP to win over cynical rugby fans

Another provincial rugby season has come and gone without the EP Elephants lifting silverware, winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division…