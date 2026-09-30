Editorials

For many residents growing up in Gqeberha, they will have fond memories of their misspent youth enjoying the St George’s Park swimming pool and…
Cosatu, a long-time ally of the ANC, has directly blamed the ruling party for the collapse of many municipalities across South Africa, marking a…
Given his many notable successes in African football, Pitso Mosimane has all the attributes needed to keep Bafana Bafana moving on an upward…
The Dafabet Warriors, coming off a highly successful 2025/2026 season where they won the CSA T20 Challenge and reached the Four-Day Series final,…
Two Zwide residents allege that people dressed as police officers entered their homes on September 4, assaulted them, demanded information about a…
Nelson Mandela Bay faces a paradox where a high unemployment rate coexists with manufacturers struggling to fill skilled positions. A recent audit…
The Port Alfred community responded to the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl by capturing the fugitive suspect and handing him over to police…
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality attempted to rapidly write off R23bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure without fully…
SA recorded a 9.5% decrease in murders in the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, with 546 fewer people killed compared with the same…
August is Women’s Month but violence against women in SA is out of control.
Wise recruitment by shrewd head coach Adrian Birrell, coupled with the retention of key players, has ensured the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will once…
The Eastern Cape education department’s decision to pilot an online school admissions system is a welcome step forward.
Every year, SA marks Women’s Day on August 9. For some, it has become another public holiday. For others, it is an opportunity for businesses to…
The migration of almost one million people from the Eastern Cape over the past decade should not be dismissed as an inevitable search for greener…
We have become accustomed to stories about sewage spills, burst pipes and failing infrastructure.
Another provincial rugby season has come and gone without the EP Elephants lifting silverware, winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division…