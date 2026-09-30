More Sport

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TENPIN BOWLING

Defending champions EP set to host SA's top bowlers at Nitro Park

BSA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs.

KuGompo City loses out to Mpumalanga for Steve Tshwete series launch

The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in Mpumalanga in November, dashing KuGompo City’s hopes of hosting…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Top Gqeberha chess player Osia Phokela is contemplating his biggest move yet after being selected for the Ussa team to compete at the Fisu World University Games in China this month
CHESS

World University Games chess star’s biggest move yet

Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student players at the FISU World University Games in Liaocheng,…

Men's doubles champions Michael de Kock and Andrew Mudie in action during the Nelson Mandela Bay tournament
TABLE TENNIS

Attack conquers defence as Mudie claims men’s Bay Closed title

Andy Mudie claimed the Men's Open title and Eugene Stallenberg won the women's event in dominant fashion as the Nelson Mandela Bay Closed…

  • Herald Correspondent
British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua face off following a press conference in London on September 30, 2026, ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight boxing fight in Wales in December.
BOXING

Fury, Joshua kick off 'Battle of Britain' in good spirits

  • AFP
Alex Yoong of Malaysia checks his computer monitor in the Minardi garage during the lead-up to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on February28 2002.
FORMULA ONE

First-time Sepang F1 racers will master track 'from opening lap'

As Formula One makes a surprise return to Sepang after nine years, former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong expects current racers to master the iconic…

  • AFP
Defending SPAR Grand Prix champion, Glenrose Xaba will attempt to make history on Sunday when she participates in the 10km 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge Jozi to take place at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmerentia. A race win on Sunday will secure Xaba a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix overall title.
ATHLETICS

History beckons for Glenrose Xaba in Spar Grand Prix

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba looks to secure a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix title at the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge as the thrilling…

Selborne College's head of water polo Storm Siebert shouts instructions during a game.
SCHOOL SPORT

Selborne College ready to defend titles at Sterrenberg and Milton Gates Tournaments

Selborne College is set to host and defend its titles in the prestigious Sterrenberg and Milton Gates water polo tournaments, welcoming top…

  • Kazimla Mfikili
Amila Gongqa sends Sithembiso Maduna crashing to the ropes during their featherweight clash at Hope Schools. Picture: Sino Majangaza

‘Auditor General’ guns for SA title after another ring destruction

Duncan Village prospect Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa has thrown down the gauntlet on SA featherweight champion Lindelani Sibisi to defend the…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Promoter Xolani Jamani with his trophy and certificate after having won a Komani Community Sports Award.
Premium

Komani boxing award serves as motivation for Jamani

KuGompo City boxing promoter Xolani Jamani said the award he received at the Komani Community Sports Awards ceremony would motivate him to bring…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Eastern Cape Nomads Golf Club donated shirts and caps to 40 young golfers from four development hubs on Tuesday

Nomads turn unused golf gear into a start for young players

From a call for unwanted clubs to shirts and caps for 40 children, the Eastern Cape Nomads’ Furtherance of Golf programme is putting the game within…

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli during the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on Saturday

Antonelli eager to ‘re-establish order’ as F1 returns to Malaysia

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to media at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on July 10

Djokovic one of 12 members of player panel to meet with tennis majors

A dialogue between the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and disgruntled players has moved a step closer, as sources confirmed to AFP on Monday,…

  • AFP
Katlego Khanyisa launches an attack on Asanda Gingqi during their SA junior lightweight title clash at Hope Schools at Summerpride on Saturday.
Premium

Gingqi promoter pledges support despite shocking SA title loss

The camp of recently vanquished former SA champion Asanda Gingqi will stick by him in a bid to bring him back after his devastating knockout loss at…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Okuhle Mthi often got off with quick bursts in her rematch against Nozwelethu Mathonsi (left). Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Premium

Mthi camp lodges protest for Mathontsi loss

The camp of female boxer Okuhle Mthi has lodged a complaint to Boxing SA over her loss to Nozwelethu Mathontsi at Hope Schools in Summerpride,…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Britain's Tyson Fury speaks during a press conference ahead of his charity boxing bout against Poland's Mariusz Wach in Pattaya on July 22, 2026.

Furious Fury says row between rival promoters could scupper Joshua bout

Tyson Fury claims his highly anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua is in jeopardy due to a dispute between rival promoters, particularly Eddie Hearn…

  • AFP
Ross and Roxanne Bartle in action in their Indy-backed VW Polo

Bartle siblings storm through an Algoa Rally thriller

Ross and Roxanne Bartle delivered a determined performance at the Algoa National Rally, securing third place overall in Round 6 of the National…

  • Brendan Kelly
Nico Echavarria of Colombia and the International Team and Scottie Scheffler of the US Team on the 16th green during Sunday's singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026.

Scheffler makes sportsmanship stand over Presidents Cup tee screamer

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, demonstrated sportsmanship during the Presidents Cup by conceding a chip shot to Colombia’s Nico…

  • AFP
Lauren Ranger and Refeloe Solomons push each other during the Great Kei Half Marathon at the weekend.
Premium

Great Kei Half Marathon produces intriguing contest

  • Bob Norris
Yanga Malusi on his way to comfortably winning the Great Kei Marathon.
Premium

Malusi, Callaghan claim Great Kei titles

Yanga Malusi of Tyme Bank Langa and Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AC claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the demanding Great Kei…

  • Bob Norris