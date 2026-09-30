More Sport

The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in Mpumalanga in November, dashing KuGompo City’s hopes of hosting…
Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student players at the FISU World University Games in Liaocheng,…
Andy Mudie claimed the Men's Open title and Eugene Stallenberg won the women's event in dominant fashion as the Nelson Mandela Bay Closed…
As Formula One makes a surprise return to Sepang after nine years, former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong expects current racers to master the iconic…
Defending champion Glenrose Xaba looks to secure a historic fourth SPAR Grand Prix title at the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge as the thrilling…
Selborne College is set to host and defend its titles in the prestigious Sterrenberg and Milton Gates water polo tournaments, welcoming top…
Duncan Village prospect Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa has thrown down the gauntlet on SA featherweight champion Lindelani Sibisi to defend the…
KuGompo City boxing promoter Xolani Jamani said the award he received at the Komani Community Sports Awards ceremony would motivate him to bring…
From a call for unwanted clubs to shirts and caps for 40 children, the Eastern Cape Nomads’ Furtherance of Golf programme is putting the game within…
A dialogue between the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments and disgruntled players has moved a step closer, as sources confirmed to AFP on Monday,…
The camp of recently vanquished former SA champion Asanda Gingqi will stick by him in a bid to bring him back after his devastating knockout loss at…
The camp of female boxer Okuhle Mthi has lodged a complaint to Boxing SA over her loss to Nozwelethu Mathontsi at Hope Schools in Summerpride,…
Tyson Fury claims his highly anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua is in jeopardy due to a dispute between rival promoters, particularly Eddie Hearn…
Ross and Roxanne Bartle delivered a determined performance at the Algoa National Rally, securing third place overall in Round 6 of the National…
Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, demonstrated sportsmanship during the Presidents Cup by conceding a chip shot to Colombia’s Nico…
Yanga Malusi of Tyme Bank Langa and Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AC claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the demanding Great Kei…