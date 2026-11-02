Two suspects have been arrested following the brutal killing of a rhino and her calf at a private game reserve in Komani in the Eastern Cape.

A multi-agency operation involving police and private security swiftly tracked down the alleged poachers within hours of the crime.

SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said police received information from crime intelligence at about 6.55am on Saturday that a rhino and her calf had been shot and their horns removed at a local game reserve.

"A team immediately responded to the scene, where valuable intelligence was gathered, leading to the identification of a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident," Mgolodela said.

"At about 4pm, the vehicle of interest was spotted by Red Guard Security members at a garage in Cathcart Road, Komani, and information was shared to SA Police Service members."

Mgolodela said two men, both foreign nationals, aged 35 and 36 respectively, were arrested during a police takedown.

Another suspect managed to flee and evade arrest.

"Further follow-up by members led to the recovery of four rhino horns, a 375 calibre Holland & Holland Magnum rifle with a silencer and live rounds of ammunition.

"During the arrest, police also confiscated a VW Polo with a Cape Town registration number which was [allegedly] used in the commission of an offence, three cellphones and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

Mgolodela said the two suspects would appear in the Komani magistrate's court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, illegal hunting of protected species, and possession of suspected stolen property, in this case rhino horns.