Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans set to stand trial on Tuesday

Almost 19 months after Gqeberha mother Vanessa van Rensburg was murdered, her boyfriend, businessman Rob Evans, is due to finally stand trial in the city's high court on Tuesday.

Evans, who remains in custody after multiple failed attempts at bail, is accused of murdering the 36-year-old at his Oyster Bay holiday home on April 20 2025.

During his previous court appearance, the case was set down for trial between November 3 and 21.

Evans, the co-owner of Algoa Plastics in Newton Park, has maintained his innocence throughout.

Van Rensburg, a mother of two young children, was strangled and beaten inside Evans’ family holiday home during the early hours of Easter Sunday in 2025.

Evans, 58, the only other person believed by the prosecution to have been at the house at the time, was arrested at his business in the days that followed.

Evans is being prosecuted by deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander.

Stander has already indicated that if convicted, he will call for a sentence of life behind bars. The murder is alleged to have been premeditated.