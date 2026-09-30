Discover what is on across the Eastern Cape from 2 to 10 October, including the Albert Mazibuko tribute, the Olivewood Wine Walk, Clay Fest, and…
The misty mountain village of Hogsback is set to open 11 spectacular properties for its annual open gardens flower show across October and November,…
Plateau Country House, a boutique hotel nestled above Nature’s Valley on the Garden Route, offers luxury suites, personalized hospitality, and…
The South African film "SPOILED", which examines the environmental, social, and economic risks of offshore oil and gas exploration along SA’s coast,…
Nádine reflects on her adventurous career as a musician, highlighting memorable moments such as performing for massive crowds, taking career risks…
the Automobile Association of South Africa announces accessible armed response for every female in South Africa, at no cost.
Chinese brands now account for 22% of the market, according to Cars.co.za Industry Report
The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…
Grenache, once a blending grape in South Africa, has risen to prominence due to its resilience in warmer climates and the efforts of innovative…
Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…
Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Looking back at this year’s awards
The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme has helped bridge the gap between what they learned in the classroom and the practical skills they…
When she walked into her new home as a makoti, she thought she was marrying her husband. She quickly learnt she was marrying an entire family — one…
With the perfect vision of hindsight, winemaker Alexandra McFarlane might not have taken the leap of resigning her job to turn a side hustle into a…
A special one-night show at Gqeberha's Centrestage at Baywest will feature a new Dolly Parton tribute, honouring the late country music legend.