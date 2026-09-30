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As part of our Cinema-to-Table series, we’re diving beneath the waves for our next The Herald Cooking Masterclass, inspired by the much-loved movie 'Finding Nemo'. This ocean-inspired experience will bring comfort food to the table, featuring a delicious seafood chowder. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking Masterclass are, from left, Mark Paddock, Heather Fox and Andrew Fox. Limited tickets are available — don’t miss out!

Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

  • Herald Reporter
A tale of royal intrigue, betrayal and courage will be retold through ballet, contemporary dance, spoken word and digital imagery when the Christian Dance Academy brings its latest production to the Guild Theatre this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
ENTERTAINMENT

Eastern Cape Gig Guide: Top events and festivals from October 2 to 10

Discover what is on across the Eastern Cape from 2 to 10 October, including the Albert Mazibuko tribute, the Olivewood Wine Walk, Clay Fest, and…

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
The Little Timbers garden in Hogsback.
GARDENING

Hogsback Open Gardens: Mountain village prepares to showcase 11 spectacular properties

The misty mountain village of Hogsback is set to open 11 spectacular properties for its annual open gardens flower show across October and November,…

  • Barbara Hollands
Plateau Country House in Nature’s Valley.

ON THE GARDEN ROUTE | Get back to nature in idyllic coastal setting

Plateau Country House, a boutique hotel nestled above Nature’s Valley on the Garden Route, offers luxury suites, personalized hospitality, and…

  • Elaine King

A Stellenbosch Classic at The Tank Room — From Stellenbosch to the Southern Coast

Terres Travel Festival co-ordinator Laia Fava Dols announces the Terres de l’Embre Award for 'SPOILED'
Premium

Film exposes risks of offshore gas drilling near SA coast

The South African film "SPOILED", which examines the environmental, social, and economic risks of offshore oil and gas exploration along SA’s coast,…

  • Guy Rogers
Singer Nadine is always up for an adventure, whether in her music career or jumping out of a plane

Skydiving and sold-out shows: Nádine shares her journey

Nádine reflects on her adventurous career as a musician, highlighting memorable moments such as performing for massive crowds, taking career risks…

  • Herald Reporter
The Automobile Association of South Africa CEO Bobby Ramagwede has spoken about the benefits of an armed response service for women

AA launches app to boost women's safety

the Automobile Association of South Africa announces accessible armed response for every female in South Africa, at no cost.

  • Tremaine van Aardt
Pre-owned Chery Tiggo 4 Pro sales have achieved significant growth in first three months of 2026.

Chinese vehicle sales surge 72%

Chinese brands now account for 22% of the market, according to Cars.co.za Industry Report

  • Motoring Staff
Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive celebrates Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of live music

The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month at the Boardwalk International Convention…

Picture: 123RF/ANDREAS SALDAVS

Grenache grape moves from being industry footnote to eye-catching headliner

Grenache, once a blending grape in South Africa, has risen to prominence due to its resilience in warmer climates and the efforts of innovative…

  • Sam Venter
Gerald Beech putting his V8 Chevrolet Camaro through its paces at Aldo Scribante Raceway last Saturday.

Confident Beech heads to Zwartkops Raceway

  • Brendan Kelly
Martin Hansson has the Knysna Hästens franchise
Premium

Sleep priceless on the Garden Route

Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…

  • Elaine King
Caleb Zola stars in the lead role as Joseph in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at the Savoy Theatre

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Here's what's happening in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

  • Herald Reporter
Congratulations to the following Herald Citizens of the Year Award winners who were celebrated at Friday evening’s gala awards ceremony. Winners from left are: David Edwards representing Central SRA (Civil society); Sinazo Vabaza Tundube (Business); Keith Brandt of the Gem Project (Education); Nomakhomazi Dewavrin (Arts & culture); Inge Human of Wings & Wishes (Community); Lerato Ralane and Lelethu Ngati of Ubuntu Pathways (Sister Ethel Award); Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care (GBV); Sinovuyo Mafilika (Youth); Shazia Khan representing Swim GQ (Sport) and Dr Pietersen of Purple Project (Health).

Herald Citizens of the Year Awards focus

Looking back at this year’s awards

NMU students Kamva Twala (left) and Mihle Vika say the Samsung Innovation Campus programme has strengthened their technology skills and confidence.

Samsung programme equips NMU students for tech careers

The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme has helped bridge the gap between what they learned in the classroom and the practical skills they…

Siphokazi Patulanei’s new book, Toxic In-Laws, follows a newly married woman who faces rejection, isolation and emotional abuse from her new family. Picture: SUPPLIED

Author explores the challenge of fitting in with a new family in latest book

When she walked into her new home as a makoti, she thought she was marrying her husband. She quickly learnt she was marrying an entire family — one…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
Winemaker Alexandra McFarlane does 'as little fiddling as possible' in the cellar
Premium

A VINE TIME | A leap of faith, a lockdown and wines with plenty of crunch

With the perfect vision of hindsight, winemaker Alexandra McFarlane might not have taken the leap of resigning her job to turn a side hustle into a…

  • Sam Venter
There are a range of markets taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Herald Reporter
Gqeberha singer Andrea Boudrey will perform at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday night, paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton tribute headlines Gqeberha music show

A special one-night show at Gqeberha's Centrestage at Baywest will feature a new Dolly Parton tribute, honouring the late country music legend.

  • Kathryn Kimberley