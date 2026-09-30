Columnists

Recent weather predictions, whether by humans or AI, have been notably inaccurate, leading to frustration as many outdoor plans were disrupted.…
Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…
Language is more than a means of communication; it is a bridge that connects people, preserves heritage, celebrates culture and creates a sense of…
The article explores whether AI could replace human weather forecasters, noting advancements in AI-driven forecasting models like Meteoblue and the…
Kenya faces a severe maize shortage due to drought, with a projected need to import around 2 million tonnes to meet its annual requirements. The…
Early spring brought rare lightning to the metro, historically seen as a sign of a wet summer, though modern forecasts predict otherwise. South…
Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…
Business in Nelson Mandela Bay is actively engaging with civil society and local authorities to address challenges in infrastructure, service…
on daily acts of self-worth, Black Consciousness empowered individuals to reclaim agency and resist structural oppression, fostering resilience even…
A voluntary advisory panel of experienced professionals is helping the Mandela Bay Development Agency shape a focused master plan for Nelson Mandela…
The launch of the Volkswagen South Africa LEAP 9 Maths and Science School in Kariega highlights the importance of partnerships between government,…
The debate about governance and service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay often begins with one question: who is to blame?
South Africa remains better placed than some regions of the world for now and will experience lower food price inflation in the coming months
We have an elephant problem, one of human making. Our success in saving elephants now means we have too many for the space we can safely keep them in.
The recent news that SA’s citrus will now have even wider access to the Indian market is a welcome development.
Playland has been part of Nelson Mandela Bay for generations, creating memories for families and supporting businesses around Kings Beach.