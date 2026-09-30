Columnists

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INFRASTRUCTURE

From the Donkin to the Baakens, work is under way

The countryside is alive with splashes of colour after the recent rains
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Who knows when rain will give way to drier season

Recent weather predictions, whether by humans or AI, have been notably inaccurate, leading to frustration as many outdoor plans were disrupted.…

  • Garth Sampson
Danie Mouton
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Our city will be shaped by those who vote

Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…

  • Danie Mouton
Woodridge Prep is celebrating 90 years of nurturing young minds in 2026
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The journey of isiXhosa at Woodridge Prep

Language is more than a means of communication; it is a bridge that connects people, preserves heritage, celebrates culture and creates a sense of…

Kenneth Macibela PIC FILE
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Allies for what? SA’s leadership crisis beyond the bridge

  • Kenneth Macibela
AI generated image of Weather Guru working on a non-existent weather station at Churchill dam
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Will AI make weather forecasters redundant?

The article explores whether AI could replace human weather forecasters, noting advancements in AI-driven forecasting models like Meteoblue and the…

  • Garth Sampson
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Kenya should remove restrictions on GMO maize imports from SA

Kenya faces a severe maize shortage due to drought, with a projected need to import around 2 million tonnes to meet its annual requirements. The…

  • Wandile Sihlobo
A map showing where lightning strikes occurred on September 3
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Buffalo thorn branches will not protect you against lightning

Early spring brought rare lightning to the metro, historically seen as a sign of a wet summer, though modern forecasts predict otherwise. South…

  • Garth Sampson
Martin Hansson has the Knysna Hästens franchise
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Sleep priceless on the Garden Route

Swedish luxury bed company Hästens opened a store in Knysna in 2024, attracting attention for selling mattresses priced from R200,000 to millions,…

  • Elaine King
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen.

Why business is holding the line in SA’s most fixable metro

Business in Nelson Mandela Bay is actively engaging with civil society and local authorities to address challenges in infrastructure, service…

  • Denise van Huyssteen
Steven Bantu Biko
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INSIGHT | Black Consciousness as attitude of mind provides tool to convert paralysis into hope

on daily acts of self-worth, Black Consciousness empowered individuals to reclaim agency and resist structural oppression, fostering resilience even…

  • Lubabalo Cengani
Steams are flowing strongly due to recent rains, but El Nino could change that
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Mr Newton’s logic still holds up today

  • Garth Sampson
Pierre Voges (picture byline)
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A master plan for a city that has forgotten how to dream

A voluntary advisory panel of experienced professionals is helping the Mandela Bay Development Agency shape a focused master plan for Nelson Mandela…

Siviwe Gwarube
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The Eastern Cape’s greatest investment is in its children

The launch of the Volkswagen South Africa LEAP 9 Maths and Science School in Kariega highlights the importance of partnerships between government,…

  • Siviwe Gwarube
A reader sent in this photo, which shows the state of Durban Road, Korsten, Gqeberha.
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A three-legged pot: Rethinking accountability, governance in Bay

The debate about governance and service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay often begins with one question: who is to blame?

  • Sinethemba Matshaya
Wandile Sihlobo, author of 'Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity and Agriculture'

South Africans will continue to enjoy reasonably lower food prices this year

South Africa remains better placed than some regions of the world for now and will experience lower food price inflation in the coming months

STAND ALONE... Taking a break from the heat elephants having a drink and a splish splash at Hapoor dam at Addo Elephant National Park. photo Fredlin Adriaan
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To cull or not to kill - the elephant in the human room

We have an elephant problem, one of human making. Our success in saving elephants now means we have too many for the space we can safely keep them in.

  • Gary M Koekemoer
Business

India deal adds fizz to SA citrus

The recent news that SA’s citrus will now have even wider access to the Indian market is a welcome development.

  • Wandile Sihlobo
Liza Troskie (picture byline)
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Walking the Camino with faith and an insulin pump

  • Liza Troskie
A little girl enjoys the evening at Playland amusement park

READER LETTER | If Playland is the fish, let us not ignore the net

Playland has been part of Nelson Mandela Bay for generations, creating memories for families and supporting businesses around Kings Beach.