New chapter begins for Walmer's beloved Ian Robertson Pharmacy as owners move on

Ian Robertson Pharmacy in Walmer has changed ownership, with new owner Dane Leo, right, taking over the business. With him is the outgoing owner, Ian LeePicture: Werner Hills New chapter begins for Walmer's beloved Ian Robertson Pharmacy as owners move onIan Lee and family pass the torch to former colleague Dane Leo after decades of serviceGGuy Rogers4 NOV 2026, 07:355 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail