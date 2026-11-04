Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe
Ian Robertson Pharmacy in Walmer has changed ownership, with new owner Dane Leo, right, taking over the business. With him is the outgoing owner, Ian Lee
Ian Robertson Pharmacy in Walmer has changed ownership, with new owner Dane Leo, right, taking over the business. With him is the outgoing owner, Ian LeePicture: Werner Hills

New chapter begins for Walmer's beloved Ian Robertson Pharmacy as owners move on

Ian Lee and family pass the torch to former colleague Dane Leo after decades of service

  • Guy Rogers
5 min read
Premium

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account