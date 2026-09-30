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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between SA and Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26 in Johannesburg
BAFANA BAFANA

Pitso Mosimane drives youth revolution to build future Bafana Bafana squad

  • Sports Reporter
Is Erling Haaland's exit inevitable at Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man City scandal risks damage to Premier League's booming brand

Manchester City face historic sanctions after being found guilty of over 100 financial breaches, casting a dark cloud over an entire era and raising…

  • Kieran Canning for AFP
Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match against Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026.
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp after coach says he is dropped

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dramatically walked out of the national team's training camp in Denmark after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed…

  • AFP
Prides AFC and Cambedoo players challenge each other in their ABC Motsepe League encounter at the North End Stadium in KuGompo City at the weekend
SOCCER

Blockbuster weekend in ABC Motsepe with Gqeberha derby

The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League returns for week two with blockbuster fixtures, highlighted by a high-stakes Gqeberha derby between debutants GQ…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace for Bafana Bafana in Cairo on Wednesday night

Bafana boss Eritrea in Cairo

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
The brain behind the King of Glory tournament, Sbusiso Nodada, and Eastern Cape sport MEC Sibulele Ngongo, during one of the event's prize-givings.

King of Glory tournament returns, drawing PSL scouts to KuGompo City

The King of Glory provincial tournament returns to KuGompo City, drawing PSL scouts and clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, who have previously scouted…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Manchester City chair Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, and chief executive Ferran Soriano attend the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 6 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018

Premier League confirms Man City guilty of serious financial breaches

Manchester City face severe sanctions after being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period.

  • KIERAN CANNING for AFP
Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates

Return of Mbatha and Makgopa boosts Pirates before final against Sundowns

Attackers Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are also making progress in their rehabilitation

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
Amajita arrive at OR Tambo International Airport from Mozambique, where they won the Cosafa Cup title

Mdaka aims to defend Afcon after Cosafa success

Amajita have already qualified for the Afcon in Ghana after reaching the final of the Cosafa and Mdaka said this is a good start in their…

  • Neville Khoza
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Vincent Kompany celebrates with the Premiership trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 11, 2014.

Manchester City’s Premier League charges: What comes next?

Manchester City’s fate in a legal battle with the Premier League is yet to be sealed, but reports that they have been found guilty of widespread…

  • AFP
Luzuko Domingos of Camdeboo Academy pursues Kuhle Mgxekwe of Prides AFC during the ABC Motsepe League clash at the North End Stadium on Saturday.
PATRICE MOTSEPE
Premium

Ravens start title defence strongly, newbies Prides get Motsepe League off to flier

Prides AFC marked their Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League debut with a 2-0 win over Camdeboo Football Academy, while defending champions FC Ravens…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Germany's head coach Jurgen Klopp applauds fans after their Uefa Nations League Group A2 match against Greece in Augsburg, Germany, on Sunday

Greece stun Klopp’s Germany as Ireland show sorrow for Gaza

  • AFP
Spain's Dani Olmo challenges England's Jude Bellingham during their Uefa Nations League, League A Group 3 clash at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday

Tuchel urges Bellingham to play with ‘rage’

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Jude Bellingham to play with a sense of "rage" after the midfielder's intense performance in England's 3-2 Nations…

  • AFP
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with his teammates after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday

Mosimane wants to build on winning start in next game against Eritrea

Bafana made a strong start to their qualifying campaign with Ime Okon opening the scoring in the first half before Guinea levelled matters through…

  • Neville Khoza
Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre, shoots for goal during the Uefa Nations League soccer match against England on Saturday

Tuchel to ‘keep pushing’ England to reach Spain’s level

Thomas Tuchel remains convinced England can get over the line against the world’s best, despite his side blowing a second-half lead to lose 3-2 to…

  • AFP
Manchester City celebrate winning the English Premier League soccertitle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in 2014

Man City’s meteoric rise clouded by dark shadow

Manchester City’s transformation from a struggling club to a dominant football powerhouse followed an Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, leading to an era…

  • AFP
Ime Okon of South Africa celebrates scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26, 2026.

Mosimane era starts strong as Bafana beat Guinea at Orlando

The Pitso Mosimane era started with this determined 2-1 win over Guinea that was secured through goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini…

  • Mahlatse Mphahlele
England head coach Thomas Tuchel addresses players at a training session at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on Wednesday

Tuchel seeks tonic to England World Cup ‘scar’ in Spain showdown

World champions Spain’s visit to Wembley on Saturday is a painful reminder to England of what might have been, but Thomas Tuchel needs a positive…

  • AFP
Old Grey midfielder Vernon Campher on the run against FC Ravens in the ABC Motsepe League provincial decider in April at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

EC ABC Motsepe League kicks off with mouth-watering clashes

  • Anathi Wulushe
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini talks to defender Michael Kayode during a training session in Coverciano, near Florence, on Monday

Italy hope for new dawn under Mancini

Italy begins a new era under returning coach Roberto Mancini, following a period of upheaval after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the…

  • AFP