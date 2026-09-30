Manchester City face historic sanctions after being found guilty of over 100 financial breaches, casting a dark cloud over an entire era and raising…
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dramatically walked out of the national team's training camp in Denmark after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed…
The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League returns for week two with blockbuster fixtures, highlighted by a high-stakes Gqeberha derby between debutants GQ…
The King of Glory provincial tournament returns to KuGompo City, drawing PSL scouts and clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, who have previously scouted…
Manchester City face severe sanctions after being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period.
Attackers Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are also making progress in their rehabilitation
Amajita have already qualified for the Afcon in Ghana after reaching the final of the Cosafa and Mdaka said this is a good start in their…
Manchester City’s fate in a legal battle with the Premier League is yet to be sealed, but reports that they have been found guilty of widespread…
Prides AFC marked their Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League debut with a 2-0 win over Camdeboo Football Academy, while defending champions FC Ravens…
Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Jude Bellingham to play with a sense of "rage" after the midfielder's intense performance in England's 3-2 Nations…
Bafana made a strong start to their qualifying campaign with Ime Okon opening the scoring in the first half before Guinea levelled matters through…
Thomas Tuchel remains convinced England can get over the line against the world’s best, despite his side blowing a second-half lead to lose 3-2 to…
Manchester City’s transformation from a struggling club to a dominant football powerhouse followed an Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, leading to an era…
The Pitso Mosimane era started with this determined 2-1 win over Guinea that was secured through goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini…
World champions Spain’s visit to Wembley on Saturday is a painful reminder to England of what might have been, but Thomas Tuchel needs a positive…
Italy begins a new era under returning coach Roberto Mancini, following a period of upheaval after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the…