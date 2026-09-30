Elite negotiation teams often falter when diversity is treated as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic asset
Edge Financial Group, founded in 2001 by Edward Gutsche in Port Elizabeth, has grown from a local financial services provider to a trusted partner…
A locally developed technology designed to help farmers monitor and protect their livestock could offer a new approach to one of SA’s oldest…
Telecoms uptime is often seen as a technical challenge, but financial discipline and insight are equally crucial for maintaining reliable service.…
The 'four horsemen' of relationship conflict, identified by psychologist John Gottman, are criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling, all…
Sovereign has renewed its partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s trade and investment desk, boosting efforts to attract…
For more than 75 years, Continental Tyre South Africa has been a proud part of the Gqeberha community. While globally recognised for its premium…
Volkswagen Group Africa chair and managing director Martina Biene will depart for a senior role at Škoda Auto after leading the company through a…
Numsa suspended its 11-week strike at BAIC’s Coega plant, but tensions remain. Workers face disputed contract terms as negotiations resume, with…
Running from August 19 to 21 at the East London International Convention Centre, the seventh edition of the symposium will connect export-ready…
Eastern Cape businesses will get an opportunity to connect directly with international buyers and investors this week as the province hosts its…
Citrus export forecast cut after floods and Middle East conflict disrupt season
Schuin Villa Pharmacy is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with UniCare 24/7 Trusted Health.
Celebrated Eastern-Cape born app designer Pretty Kubyane has received a fresh accolade for the farmers’ app eFama, which connects farmers directly…
For generations of families across Nelson Mandela Bay, Advanced MFT Private Day Hospital has been a trusted part of healthcare journeys. It has…
China has invested billions of dollars in African agriculture over the past two decades – but is it investing in the right places?