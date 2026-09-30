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All the merit and category winners of the 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPY
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Eastern Cape businesses battle it out for coveted Exporter of the Year award

  • Herald Reporter
Conflict resolution specialist Andre Vlok

Elite negotiation teams falter when diversity is misapplied

Elite negotiation teams often falter when diversity is treated as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic asset

  • Andre Vlok
As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Edge Financial Group presented donations of R25,000 each to four worthy organisations: NSRI Port Alfred, MIKS Foundation, Missionvale and Animal Welfare Society. The donations reflect Edge’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

25 Years of Edge: A Proudly Eastern Cape Journey

Edge Financial Group, founded in 2001 by Edward Gutsche in Port Elizabeth, has grown from a local financial services provider to a trusted partner…

Farmer Phumlani Mpofu, left, and CED founder Lihle Mayila demonstrate the KhuselaGuard livestock monitoring system during a field trial in the Sundays River Valley

Eastern Cape innovation offers defence against livestock theft

A locally developed technology designed to help farmers monitor and protect their livestock could offer a new approach to one of SA’s oldest…

  • Meagan Roos
Unity in Africa’s iGEMS programme helps pupils from schools across Nelson Mandela Bay with critical skills needed to fill employment gaps in the city

Unity in Africa programme reaps employment benefits in the technical field

  • Meagan Roos
Elzette Cronje Jordaan

Telecoms uptime a finance issue too

Telecoms uptime is often seen as a technical challenge, but financial discipline and insight are equally crucial for maintaining reliable service.…

  • Elzette Cronje Jordaan
Conflict resolution specialist Andre Vlok

How to avoid the 'four horsemen' in relationships

The 'four horsemen' of relationship conflict, identified by psychologist John Gottman, are criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling, all…

  • Andre Vlok
Sovereign chief executive Chris Coombes and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber's Denise van Huyssteen celebrate the signing of the partnership agreement.

Sovereign renews support for Nelson Mandela Bay investment desk

Sovereign has renewed its partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s trade and investment desk, boosting efforts to attract…

  • Herald Reporter
The Continental Tyre South Africa plant in Gqeberha, where world-class tyres are manufactured for customers across South Africa and beyond.

Driving Change Beyond the Road: Continental Tyre South Africa’s Commitment to Community Development

For more than 75 years, Continental Tyre South Africa has been a proud part of the Gqeberha community. While globally recognised for its premium…

Martina Biene became the first woman to serve as chair and managing director of Volkswagen Group Africa
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Volkswagen Group Africa boss exits after record year

Volkswagen Group Africa chair and managing director Martina Biene will depart for a senior role at Škoda Auto after leading the company through a…

  • Herald Reporter
Baic employees picketing outside Coega IDZ at the entrance to zone 2 Picture Eugene Coetzee
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Numsa suspends historic BAIC strike but tension remains high

Numsa suspended its 11-week strike at BAIC’s Coega plant, but tensions remain. Workers face disputed contract terms as negotiations resume, with…

  • Alison Stent for Daily Dispatch
Volkswagen staff celebrate record vehicle production at Kariega plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen sets new record in Kariega

  • Phuti Mpyane
KuGompo City will this week host the Eastern Cape Export Symposium and Exhibition from August 19 to 21 at the East London International Convention Centre.

Eastern Cape businesses urged to think beyond local markets

Running from August 19 to 21 at the East London International Convention Centre, the seventh edition of the symposium will connect export-ready…

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
ICC packed with MICE (Meetings incentives conventions exhibitions/events)'.

Eastern Cape exporters eye new markets at trade symposium

Eastern Cape businesses will get an opportunity to connect directly with international buyers and investors this week as the province hosts its…

  • Daily Dispatch Correspondent
Citrus growers have cut their export forecast as weather damage and shipping disruptions squeeze the season's prospects. SA is the world’s second-largest exporter of citrus after Spain. Picture:

Citrus growers count cost of war and floods

Citrus export forecast cut after floods and Middle East conflict disrupt season

  • Stella Mapenzauswa
Schuin Villa Pharmacy has partnerd with with UniCare 24/7 Trusted Health.

Schuin Villa Pharmacy partners with UniCare 24/7 Trusted Health to enhance healthcare for Gqeberha community

Schuin Villa Pharmacy is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with UniCare 24/7 Trusted Health.

Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa and Pretty Kubyane were announced as the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards winners at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. Picture:

Global award for EC farmer Pretty

Celebrated Eastern-Cape born app designer Pretty Kubyane has received a fresh accolade for the farmers’ app eFama, which connects farmers directly…

  • Tristan Monzeglio
  • Alison Stent for Daily Dispatch

Advanced MFT Private Day Hospital: Built on Trust, Powered by People

For generations of families across Nelson Mandela Bay, Advanced MFT Private Day Hospital has been a trusted part of healthcare journeys. It has…

Conflict resolution specialist Andre Vlok

Resolving conflicts without the courts

  • Andre Vlok
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a high-level meeting on industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, a sideline for the China Africa Forum, at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China, in September 2024

China is funding African farmers but not food processing and storage: why it’s a problem

China has invested billions of dollars in African agriculture over the past two decades – but is it investing in the right places?

  • The Conversation
  • Adrino Mazenda