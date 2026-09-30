Weekend Post Archive

It was the end of an era as the last edition of Weekend Post was published on February 24.
There are only two good reasons for a newspaper editor to yell “stop the press” — breaking news or fixing a bad mistake.
Weekend Post became a stage for the arts over the years, showcasing home-grown talent, international actors and singing sensations, renowned theatre…
Eastern Cape people love wine, and wine people love the Eastern Cape.
Engaging and sumptuously illustrated travel writing was an important part of Weekend Post’s reader offering every Saturday.
What a privilege and pleasure it has been to have contributed in a very small way to the Weekend Post’s long and illustrious history.
The final exit of Weekend Post from the print media stage leaves a bittersweet aftertaste, reminiscent of many a long-remembered chat over a zesty…
Innovation. Inspiration. Attitude. Barbara Robertson brought this and more to Nelson Mandela Bay’s buzzing fashion scene over her decades-long…
From cutting-edge designs and the models that made them soar, to whimsical weddings and more, Weekend Post staged countless successful media events…
It’s with a heavy heart that I must bid adieu to my Saturday early morning companion.
The end of the Weekend Post era has brought up so many memories for me.
Weekend Post, a riveting end-of-the-week news and entertainment title punching above its weight for an unprecedented eight decades, turns its pages…
My association with Weekend Post goes back to my childhood and I have certainly read almost every edition of the paper for at least 50 years.
Two events that made banner front page headlines in the Sport Final edition of the Weekend Post during the 1980s were cricket's "Currie Cup Match of…
The decision by Arena Holdings to close down the Weekend Post will come as a shock to many — especially “old-timers” like me.
A holiday coinciding with the 1995 Rugby World Cup brought newspaper man Jeremy McCabe back to his home province of the Eastern Cape after several…