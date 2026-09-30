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Weekend Post Archive

The two men murdered in Knysna on Thursday evening have been identified as former Knysna Ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane and Knysna Codeta Taxi Association chair Mandla Tyololo

Two more ANC members murdered in Knysna

TRIBUTE EDITION | Weekend Post calls it a wrap

It was the end of an era as the last edition of Weekend Post was published on February 24.

The Weekend Post was already being printed when news of Chris Hani's death broke and a decision was made to stop the press

Press has now stopped for the last time

There are only two good reasons for a newspaper editor to yell “stop the press” — breaking news or fixing a bad mistake.

  • Gillian McAinsh
Winston Ntshona, Athol Fugard and John Kani at the Opera House

To all the artists who enlivened this paper, take a bow!

Weekend Post became a stage for the arts over the years, showcasing home-grown talent, international actors and singing sensations, renowned theatre…

  • Devon Koen
The writer together with his sons, from left, Nic, Jude and Ben above the town of Hogback in 2009

Bumpy road to adventure

  • Guy Rogers
A tasting through six decades of Pinotage at Cape Wine 2015

Cheers to unforgettable wine journey in Weekend Post

Eastern Cape people love wine, and wine people love the Eastern Cape.

  • Sam Venter
Doodsklip is a famous Baviaanskloof landmark. This picture was taken on an Explorer trip with Brett Adkins. ‘The baboons rule in this area and I had to climb through their muck to get high enough’, photographer Mike Holmes recalls

Explorer series captured life off the beaten track

Engaging and sumptuously illustrated travel writing was an important part of Weekend Post’s reader offering every Saturday.

  • Louise Liebenberg
GARTH SAMPSON

WEATHER GURU | Weather will always be big part of our lives

What a privilege and pleasure it has been to have contributed in a very small way to the Weekend Post’s long and illustrious history.

  • Garth Sampson
The Pig and Whistle in Bathurst — at 192 years, the oldest continuously licenced pub in the country which is up for sale — hosted Oktoberfest revellers several months ago. Flanking Cassidy Nicholson are the former City Slukker team, Dances With Sluks (Charl Barnard, left) and CS, Brett Adkins

Let’s all say cheers to the City Slukker

The final exit of Weekend Post from the print media stage leaves a bittersweet aftertaste, reminiscent of many a long-remembered chat over a zesty…

  • Brett Adkins

Visionary fashion editor at the centre of it all

Innovation. Inspiration. Attitude. Barbara Robertson brought this and more to Nelson Mandela Bay’s buzzing fashion scene over her decades-long…

  • Louise Liebenberg
Fashion Challenge student designer winner Natalie Creed, left, model winner Ziphozakhe Zokufa, centre, and Weekend Post's Louise Liebenberg at the then J&B Met in Cape Town in 2010

Events with edge

From cutting-edge designs and the models that made them soar, to whimsical weddings and more, Weekend Post staged countless successful media events…

  • Louise Liebenberg
Weekend Post was a "newspaper of choice" for reader Gordon Upton

LETTER | A newspaper for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay

Reader Greg Smith's Saturday morning ritual included Weekend Post

LETTER | Saturday morning ritual will never be the same

It’s with a heavy heart that I must bid adieu to my Saturday early morning companion.

  • Greg Smith
Buli G, right, on the front page of Weekend Post on May 15 2010, ahead of the Fifa World Cup. Buli at that stage was the marketing manager of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. With her is host city ambassador Miley Ajam

LETTER | Media personality Buli G graced Saturday pages many a time

The end of the Weekend Post era has brought up so many memories for me.

  • Buli G Ngomane
Some of the Weekend Post team members before the newsroom joined with that of The Herald in 2012 were, from left, Shaanaaz de Jager Loggenberg (senior reporter), Louise Liebenberg (assistant editor), Liezel Searle (senior subeditor) and John Harvey (news editor). The four met up at The Herald offices in Greenacres this week

Fond memories of last separate newsroom

Weekend Post, a riveting end-of-the-week news and entertainment title punching above its weight for an unprecedented eight decades, turns its pages…

  • Tshepiso Mametela
The Evening Post and Weekend Post subs room in the early 1980s. Clockwise from left, around the table, are Evening Post chief sub Cal Seton-Smith, the late Arthur Geldenhuys, the late Harland Bohler, Keith Dimbleby, the late Stan Gray, Weekend Post chief sub Susan Stead, Stephen Rowles and the late Bob Kernohan. The papers then used the mainframe computer Atex operating system

LETTER | Post’s demise will leave a huge hole on Saturdays

My association with Weekend Post goes back to my childhood and I have certainly read almost every edition of the paper for at least 50 years.

  • Susan Stead
Master batsman Graeme Pollock hit 43 for a South African XI in the ‘Humdinger’ one-day game against a rebel Australian team at St George’s Park in 1987

Time for final Post after long innings

Two events that made banner front page headlines in the Sport Final edition of the Weekend Post during the 1980s were cricket's "Currie Cup Match of…

  • George Byron
In this picture from 2014, former Weekend Post sports editor Stan Terblanche, right, met with Springboks, from left, Danie Gerber, Garth Wright and Anton Barnard at the former Boet Erasmus Stadium. Terblanche coached the three Bok stars during his time as Eastern Province coach

Former sports editor Stan Terblanche takes a walk down memory lane

The decision by Arena Holdings to close down the Weekend Post will come as a shock to many — especially “old-timers” like me.

  • Stan Terblanche
The Weekend Post hit the shelves for the last time in 76 years on Saturday

Sad farewell to our dear old friend

  • Editorial Comment
Editor Jeremy McCabe, centre, with his Weekend Post news team from the early 2000s, back from left, journalist Nosipho Kota, news editor Traci Mackie, reporter Recah Theodosiou, subeditor Hagen Engler and photographer Donna Watson. Next to McCabe are reporters Samantha Smith and Kathy Sundstrom, far right. Kota died in 2019

McCabe magic produced a winner week after week

A holiday coinciding with the 1995 Rugby World Cup brought newspaper man Jeremy McCabe back to his home province of the Eastern Cape after several…

  • Louise Liebenberg