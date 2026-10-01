Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance…
Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired…
Rhodes University is set to celebrate significant academic milestones during its October graduation ceremony, where more than 200 students will be…
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Nelson Mandela Bay’s deepening political, governance and economic crisis has prompted former mayoral office-bearer Zanoxolo Wayile to step back into…
The Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust (CWFCT) has announced ambitious plans for a 4ha greenfield development along the N10 corridor, about 7km…
Eastern Province is preparing to defend its title on home lanes as Nitro Park at Baywest Mall hosts the TBASA Interprovincial Tournament featuring…
Eastern Province is preparing to defend its title on home lanes as Nitro Park at Baywest Mall…
Eastern Cape Iinyathi's travel struggles continued in Oudtshoorn as they suffered a 39-run…
A first YesPlay Pro20 Cup win is in the bag, but Matthew de Villiers knows the Warriors will…
The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in…
Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane is injecting youth into the national team squad while…
Temba Bavuma warns South Africa that facing Australia in the upcoming Test series in Durban…
Gardens are aiming to settle an old score against Saldanha in a highly anticipated…
A confident EP Elephants team heads to Wellington to take on the Boland Kavaliers in a…
Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student…
DA Ward 13 candidate Justin Oliphant argues that Nelson Mandela Bay's ruling coalition cannot be trusted to deliver the president's mandated women's…
South Africa faces a critical choice as proposed regulatory frameworks threaten to treat low-risk health supplements as pharmaceutical medicines,…
The Mandela Bay Development Agency has embarked on major repairs and upgrades across iconic public and heritage spaces in Nelson Mandela Bay,…
Without music, life would be a mistake. These famous words by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche are relevant even to this day. That is why it…
Recent weather predictions, whether by humans or AI, have been notably inaccurate, leading to frustration as many outdoor plans were disrupted.…
Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…