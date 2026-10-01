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Outrage over rubble dumped on Baakens kingfisher nests

  • Guy Rogers

Arts and culture in spotlight at national conference in Gqeberha

Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
As part of our Cinema-to-Table series, we’re diving beneath the waves for our next The Herald Cooking Masterclass, inspired by the much-loved movie 'Finding Nemo'. This ocean-inspired experience will bring comfort food to the table, featuring a delicious seafood chowder. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking Masterclass are, from left, Mark Paddock, Heather Fox and Andrew Fox. Limited tickets are available — don’t miss out!

Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired…

  • Herald Reporter

Gqeberha ready to welcome the world

  • Amir Chetty

The Herald enters a new digital chapter with new website and subscription platform

Faith and purpose unite as Schauderville church gathers for visual impairment awareness initiative

  • Bryan Goliath

Eastern Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra to showcase rising talent after intensive training

  • Faith Mtwana

Rhodes University to launch hub dedicated to advanced biotechnology

Rhodes University is set to celebrate significant academic milestones during its October graduation ceremony, where more than 200 students will be…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
Premium

The Herald E-Edition - 2 October 2026

Read The Herald E-edition online

SACP mayoral candidate Zanoxolo Wayile is contesting the position of mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay in the upcoming local government elections Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Former Bay mayor steps back into political fray

Nelson Mandela Bay’s deepening political, governance and economic crisis has prompted former mayoral office-bearer Zanoxolo Wayile to step back into…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
A portion of the Cookhouse wind farm viewed from the N2 freeway. The Golden Valley wind farm will get a welcome boost from the GreenX Note II fund

Cookhouse wind trust powers new economic hub, local jobs, skills

The Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust (CWFCT) has announced ambitious plans for a 4ha greenfield development along the N10 corridor, about 7km…

  • Mfundo Piliso
  • Nwabisa Mahlambeni
TENPIN BOWLING

Defending champions EP set to host SA's top bowlers at Nitro Park

Eastern Province is preparing to defend its title on home lanes as Nitro Park at Baywest Mall hosts the TBASA Interprovincial Tournament featuring…

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Lifestyle
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0110
As part of our Cinema-to-Table series, we’re diving beneath the waves for our next The Herald Cooking Masterclass, inspired by the much-loved movie 'Finding Nemo'. This ocean-inspired experience will bring comfort food to the table, featuring a delicious seafood chowder. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking Masterclass are, from left, Mark Paddock, Heather Fox and Andrew Fox. Limited tickets are available — don’t miss out!

Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

  • Herald Reporter
A tale of royal intrigue, betrayal and courage will be retold through ballet, contemporary dance, spoken word and digital imagery when the Christian Dance Academy brings its latest production to the Guild Theatre this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
ENTERTAINMENT

Eastern Cape Gig Guide: Top events and festivals from October 2 to 10

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
The Little Timbers garden in Hogsback.
GARDENING

Hogsback Open Gardens: Mountain village prepares to showcase 11 spectacular properties

  • Barbara Hollands
Plateau Country House in Nature’s Valley.

ON THE GARDEN ROUTE | Get back to nature in idyllic coastal setting

  • Elaine King

A Stellenbosch Classic at The Tank Room — From Stellenbosch to the Southern Coast

Terres Travel Festival co-ordinator Laia Fava Dols announces the Terres de l’Embre Award for 'SPOILED'
Premium

Film exposes risks of offshore gas drilling near SA coast

  • Guy Rogers
Singer Nadine is always up for an adventure, whether in her music career or jumping out of a plane

Skydiving and sold-out shows: Nádine shares her journey

  • Herald Reporter
The Automobile Association of South Africa CEO Bobby Ramagwede has spoken about the benefits of an armed response service for women

AA launches app to boost women's safety

  • Tremaine van Aardt
Pre-owned Chery Tiggo 4 Pro sales have achieved significant growth in first three months of 2026.

Chinese vehicle sales surge 72%

  • Motoring Staff
Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive celebrates Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of live music

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Sport
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TENPIN BOWLING

Defending champions EP set to host SA's top bowlers at Nitro Park

Eastern Province is preparing to defend its title on home lanes as Nitro Park at Baywest Mall…

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi's Nathan Roux top-scored against the Badgers MAYA IMAGES/YANGA NOTHANGA/
CRICKET

Travel woes continue to plague Iinyathi

Eastern Cape Iinyathi's travel struggles continued in Oudtshoorn as they suffered a 39-run…

  • Anathi Wulushe
Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers is looking forward to returning to St George’s Park for their Twenty20 cricket match against the Lions on Sunday
CRICKET

Warriors return 'home' to face Lions

A first YesPlay Pro20 Cup win is in the bag, but Matthew de Villiers knows the Warriors will…

  • Amir Chetty
BSA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs.

KuGompo City loses out to Mpumalanga for Steve Tshwete series launch

The highly anticipated Steve Tshwete Boxing Series will officially get under way in…

  • Mesuli Zifo
Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between SA and Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26 in Johannesburg
BAFANA BAFANA

Pitso Mosimane drives youth revolution to build future Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane is injecting youth into the national team squad while…

  • Sports Reporter
Captain Temba Bavuma gestures during the fifth day of the second Test between India and SA at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26 2025
CRICKET

Australia the next major hurdle, Bavuma says ahead of Test series

Temba Bavuma warns South Africa that facing Australia in the upcoming Test series in Durban…

  • Amir Chetty
Darlington Gans (with ball) will have a key role to play for Gardens in their second round Gold Cup rugby clash against Saldanha in Kariega on Saturday
RUGBY

Fired-up Gardens have score to settle with Saldanha, says Theron

Gardens are aiming to settle an old score against Saldanha in a highly anticipated…

  • George Byron
EP Elephants wing Xander Wiltshire dives over for a spectacular try against the Border Bulldogs in their SA U21 Shield clash in Gqeberha
RUGBY

EP not daunted by away Shield semi against Boland, says Oliver

A confident EP Elephants team heads to Wellington to take on the Boland Kavaliers in a…

  • George Byron
Top Gqeberha chess player Osia Phokela is contemplating his biggest move yet after being selected for the Ussa team to compete at the Fisu World University Games in China this month
CHESS

World University Games chess star’s biggest move yet

Mandela University chess standout Osia Phokela is set to take on the world's best student…

Bulls lock Reinhardt Ludwig says his team are bracing themselves for a tough clash against Munster in Limerick
RUGBY

Tight phase play crucial for Bulls against Munster, says Ludwig

Lock Reinhardt Ludwig believes the Bulls must sharpen their tight-phase play to handle the…

  • George Byron
Opinion
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Opinion

LETTER | The president set the deadlines, but who will actually meet them?

DA Ward 13 candidate Justin Oliphant argues that Nelson Mandela Bay's ruling coalition cannot be trusted to deliver the president's mandated women's…

Opinion

Natural health rules could come at big cost

South Africa faces a critical choice as proposed regulatory frameworks threaten to treat low-risk health supplements as pharmaceutical medicines,…

Opinion

From the Donkin to the Baakens, work is under way

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has embarked on major repairs and upgrades across iconic public and heritage spaces in Nelson Mandela Bay,…

ByEditorial Comment

Youth training and concert are music to our ears

Without music, life would be a mistake. These famous words by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche are relevant even to this day. That is why it…

ByGarth Sampson
Premium

Who knows when rain will give way to drier season

Recent weather predictions, whether by humans or AI, have been notably inaccurate, leading to frustration as many outdoor plans were disrupted.…

ByDanie Mouton
Premium

Our city will be shaped by those who vote

Church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have united to encourage voter participation in the upcoming local government elections, emphasizing the…

Letters
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NELSON MANDELA BAY

LETTER | The president set the deadlines, but who will actually meet them?

PUBLIC HEALTH

Natural health rules could come at big cost

READER LETTER | Gala glamour but governance gloom