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Letters

NELSON MANDELA BAY

LETTER | The president set the deadlines, but who will actually meet them?

PUBLIC HEALTH

Natural health rules could come at big cost

South Africa faces a critical choice as proposed regulatory frameworks threaten to treat low-risk health supplements as pharmaceutical medicines,…

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe arrives at her state of the metro gala. Photo Fredlin Adriaan

READER LETTER | Gala glamour but governance gloom

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe attended a costly R235,000 state of the metro gala while many residents question the administration's lack of urgency and…

Baywest Mall

READER LETTER | Missing the vendors at Baywest Mall

The writer describes visiting Baywest Mall mainly for the unique vendors offering treats, jewelry, and other goods, which enhanced their shopping…

UFH Mboneli Vesele murder case

READER LETTER | Capital punishment must be brought back to deal with rampant killings

Vuyani Nene is one the star boxers produced by the metro.

READER LETTER | Vuyani Nene not getting respect he deserves

The letter expresses gratitude to the people of KwaNobuhle for supporting local boxing legend Vuyani "Wonderboy" Nene despite a lack of recognition…

Renaldo Gouws has praised a proposal by a FF+ minister despite it going against sections of the SA constitution

READER LETTER | Children’s rights first, not corporal punishment

There are so many alternative means in contrast to the call for corporal punishment

A reader submitted this photo of the condition of the DR02006 gravel road from Kirkwood through Enon and Beersheba to the Addo Elephant National Park

READER LETTER | Neglected vital route a hazard

The historic DR02006 road, over 208 years old and connecting Kirkwood, Enon, and Bersheba to Addo Elephant National Park, has been severely…

The Horse Memorial on the corner of Cape Road and Russell Road.

READER LETTER | Memorial upgrade: putting the cart before the horse

While reading the article on the proposal for the Horse Memorial, one cannot avoid considering that the cart is being placed before the horse…

A little girl enjoys the evening at Playland amusement park

READER LETTER | If Playland is the fish, let us not ignore the net

Playland has been part of Nelson Mandela Bay for generations, creating memories for families and supporting businesses around Kings Beach.

Bay municipal workers repair a pothole at the corner of Kurland and Chelsea roads in Perseverance

READER LETTER | R61m pothole project raises questions

We read that the metro has launched the R61m pothole repair project —hooray, something gets done.

Playland at Kings Beach used to attract children of all ages

READER LETTER | Oops, there goes Playland, but worry not, the municipality has it covered

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia.

READER LETTER | Expanding municipal policing powers must be supported

It is long overdue that the minister of police is held accountable for his continued refusal to seriously engage with calls for expanded municipal…

The All Blacks' Simon Parker is tackled by Springboks Ethan Hooker (right) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during their Rugby Championship Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington in September 2025.

READER LETTER | Why do South Africans cheer when All Blacks beat Springboks?

Why do thousands of South Africans dressed in All Black regalia welcome New Zealand to SA at the DHL Cape Town stadium?

READER LETTER | Pupils must not bear cost of protests

While I respect every South African’s constitutional right to peacefully protest, I believe pupils should never become unintended victims of any…

PSL chair Dr Irvin Khoza is also in charge of Orlando Pirates

Kings of SA football deemed not good enough to dominate PSL awards

The integrity and fairness of our local football will always be questioned by the football fraternity when club bosses are fully in control of the…

Khusta Jack

Khusta Jack responds to reader criticism

The record will show that when things did not turn out as promised we took a decision to leave the coalition.

  • Khusta Jack

READER LETTER | Building Bay’s film industry

I recently read the opinion piece, “Lights, camera, cash flow: Turning Nelson Mandela Bay into a film tourism hub,” and wanted to commend both the…

JULY 23 2026 Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head advocate Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

READER LETTER | Johnson’s resignation raises questions

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe

Housing crisis in Area 11 is a legacy of broken promises

The housing crisis in Area 11 didn't start with Babalwa Lobishe, it dates back to Bobani, Trollip, Retief and Van Niekerk