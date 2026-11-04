Police seize R365,000 worth of perlemoen and arrest suspect in Gqeberha

A joint operation by the Gqeberha K9 Unit and Gqeberha Flying Squad has led to the arrest of a suspected perlemoen poacher and the recovery of dangerous weapons in two separate incidents.

A large quantity of perlemoen was also seized.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday, at about 11.55pm, police members were conducting patrols in Kamdebo Street, Algoa Park, when they spotted a blue VW Polo travelling at high speed.

"Members pursued the vehicle, which turned into the parking area of The Aloes Flats in Kamdebo Street."

The vehicle was stopped and upon inspection, police [allegedly] discovered multiple bags containing perlemoen on the back seat. The sole occupant, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged with the illegal possession and transportation of perlemoen," she said.

Janse van Rensburg said police confiscated the blue Volkswagen Polo 1.6 hatchback and seized 1,935 units of perlemoen weighing 207kg.

Also recovered were two chucking tools and a scale. The estimated value of the confiscated perlemoen is about R365,566.

Earlier the same day, from about 7pm, members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad and Gqeberha K9 Unit conducted crime prevention operations and stop-and-search activities in the Missionvale and Algoa Park areas.

During the operation, members recovered several dangerous weapons that had been abandoned, including two replica 9mm pistols, three Okapi knives, two flip knives and one kitchen knife.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court during the course of the week on charges relating to the contravention of the Living Marine Resources Act.

"The SAPS remains committed to protecting SA's marine resources and ensuring safer communities through proactive policing and the continued support of the public in reporting criminal activities," Janse van Rensburg said.