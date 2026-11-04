Nelson Mandela Bay vendors turn election queues into brisk business

While political parties are hoping to win votes, local vendors are hoping to win over hungry, thirsty and heat-weary voters — turning election-day queues into a business opportunity in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Residents in Lorraine and Charlo are being treated to coffee stands to keep the cravings at bay, ice-cream to ward off the sweltering sun — and of course to keep kids happy as they stand in the queues on Wednesday morning.

At the Lorraine Riding Club, City Coffee owner Joseph Tewu had set up his stall well before the first cohort of voters arrived.

Tewu said he regularly set up for events at the riding club and opted to make the most of the opportunity on Wednesday.

"Business has been good and we have been busy since the first voter arrived.

"We will be here until closing or when we sell out, but it is very nice to see so many people turning up to vote and I hope this place stays this busy throughout the day," he said.

Cones and Cups Soft Serve Ice-cream owner, Will Lawson, who had also set up at the voting station, said a steady stream of patrons were keeping him busy during the morning rush.

"It has been going well and with the day getting hotter with each hour, I do expect a lot more people to purchase ice-creams," he said.