Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

World

A health worker stands at an Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, Congo, on Monday. Picture:

Ebola death toll in Congo surges to at least 930

  • Associated Press
Ukrainians protest in Kyiv against President Volodymyr Zelensky's dismissal of defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, demanding his return to maintain defence capability on Thursday, on July 16 2026. The placard reads: Bring back Fedorov. Do not destroy defence capability. Picture:

Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine amid defence shake-up

Russian strikes killed four and injured 20 people in Ukraine amid protests over Zelensky's minister dismissal

  • Associated Press
Catastrophic flash floods in Texas have killed two people and forced hundreds of rescues in areas still reeling from devastating floods a year ago. Picture:
Video

WATCH | Texas flash floods leave at least 2 dead in region devastated a year ago

Catastrophic flash floods in Texas in the US have killed two people and forced hundreds of rescues in areas still reeling from devastating floods a…

  • Associated Press
The drug from Merck was approved on Thursday for patients with artery-clogging cholesterol that persists even after taking statins, the standard medications for cutting heart attack risk. Picture:

FDA approves a first-of-its-kind pill to cut cholesterol in high-risk patients

Lipfendra approval follows studies showing more than 55% drop in LDL levels

  • Associated Press
Andy Burnham, British member of parliament (MP) for Makerfield, says Britain should conduct a review of security arrangements for members of parliament following the death of former MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture:

Burnham urges review of lawmakers’ security after Widdecombe killing

  • Reuters
Edward Mukiibi, president of the lobal Slow Food movement, in Rome, Italy. Picture:

Ugandan farmer Edward Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots

African farmers face new threats from big agribusiness and Chinese investment

  • Reuters
Growing concern about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has prompted new US travel measures. File photo.
Video

US to block citizens in DRC from immediate travel home, citing Ebola

The US has introduced new travel restrictions for American citizens in the DRC as the country's Ebola outbreak continues to spread

  • Reuters
A road is blocked as FBI agents and police officers work at the scene of the shooting involving ICE agents in Biddeford, Maine, on July 13 2026. Picture:

ICE agent shoots driver dead in Maine six days after similar death in Texas

US ICE officers shot driver dead in Maine on Monday, less than a week after an ICE agent in Texas shot and killed a man in a traffic stop during a…

  • Reuters
Smoke rises from explosions following what the US military says were strikes on Iran in response to their drone strikes in the Strait of Hormuz last month. Picture:
IRAN WAR

Iran expands Gulf attacks as fighting with US threatens Strait of Hormuz shipping

Renewed strikes deepen fears over oil supplies and regional stability

  • Reuters
A person rides an electric scooter through a flooded road after heavy rain brought by Typhoon Bavi in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on July 12 2026. Picture: Reuters

Typhoon Bavi batters eastern China, threatens days of heavy rain

Typhoon Bavi, the most powerful storm to strike mainland China this year, brought heavy rain to the eastern coast on Sunday and lashed densely…

  • Reuters
US representative Ro Khanna speaks as he is interviewed by Reuters during a visit to Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on July 9, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

US Democrat Ro Khanna detained by Israeli settlers during West Bank visit

Khanna said his group’s van was surrounded by settlers wielding M4 rifles while touring a part of the southern West Bank where residents face…

  • Reuters
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 9 2026. Picture: Reuters

Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over

  • Reuters
The terminations follow the recent US Supreme Court decision that granted the president more power to fire members of independent agencies, and a push by Trump for more federal intervention in voting processes. File photo.
Video

Trump terminates US’s last independent election officials

Donald Trump fired the federal election watchdogs months before midterm elections

  • Reuters
PAHO director Jarbas Barbosa says poor shelter conditions and health service disruptions may leave Venezuela earthquake survivors vulnerable.
Video

Venezuela earthquake survivors face health risks in crowded shelters

Overcrowded shelters and poor sanitation in Venezuela pose serious health risks for 18,000 displaced people

  • Reuters
The latest attacks, which overshadowed a Nato summit US President Donald Trump attended in Türkiye this week, dented hopes of turning the memorandum signed on June 17 into a final peace deal to end the war. Picture:

Trump faces new roadblocks to ending Iran war

Flare-up, about three weeks after the signing of a MOU to begin truce between US and Iran, highlights difficulties Donald Trump faces in forging…

  • Reuters
Mourners gather during a funeral procession on the day of the burial of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, in Mashhad, Iran July 9. REUTERS/

Iran’s Ali Khamenei finally buried as successor — his son — remains hidden

Calls for revenge against the US echo as Iranians mourn and demand justice for slain leader

  • Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Melbourne Meets Modi community event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on July 9 2026.
Video

Australia, India strike deal on uranium exports during Modi visit

Australia and India reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry, while agreeing to…

  • Reuters
Bonnie Tyler, whose releases also included It’s a Heartache and Lost in France, has died. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns
Video

OBITUARY | Bonnie Tyler, singer of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, dies at 75

The gravelly tone that made Bonnie Tyler’s singing instantly recognisable was the result of an accident.

  • Reuters
Sudanese refugee women walk at the Tulum refugee camp, amid ongoing conflict in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Wadi Fira province, eastern Chad. File photo.
Video

WATCH | UN probe finds Sudan forces’ actions constitute genocide

  • Reuters
US President Donald Trump, who has long said Nato allies are not pulling their weight, said he only attended the summit because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the host.
Video

ANALYSIS | Trump’s visit a win for Türkiye’s Erdogan, Nato tensions aside

Türkiye put on a red-white-and-blue air show and named a new airport building after US President Donald Trump, seeking to take its relationship with…

  • Reuters