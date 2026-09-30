Russian strikes killed four and injured 20 people in Ukraine amid protests over Zelensky's minister dismissal
Catastrophic flash floods in Texas in the US have killed two people and forced hundreds of rescues in areas still reeling from devastating floods a…
Lipfendra approval follows studies showing more than 55% drop in LDL levels
African farmers face new threats from big agribusiness and Chinese investment
The US has introduced new travel restrictions for American citizens in the DRC as the country's Ebola outbreak continues to spread
US ICE officers shot driver dead in Maine on Monday, less than a week after an ICE agent in Texas shot and killed a man in a traffic stop during a…
Renewed strikes deepen fears over oil supplies and regional stability
Typhoon Bavi, the most powerful storm to strike mainland China this year, brought heavy rain to the eastern coast on Sunday and lashed densely…
Khanna said his group’s van was surrounded by settlers wielding M4 rifles while touring a part of the southern West Bank where residents face…
Donald Trump fired the federal election watchdogs months before midterm elections
Overcrowded shelters and poor sanitation in Venezuela pose serious health risks for 18,000 displaced people
Flare-up, about three weeks after the signing of a MOU to begin truce between US and Iran, highlights difficulties Donald Trump faces in forging…
Calls for revenge against the US echo as Iranians mourn and demand justice for slain leader
Australia and India reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry, while agreeing to…
The gravelly tone that made Bonnie Tyler’s singing instantly recognisable was the result of an accident.
Türkiye put on a red-white-and-blue air show and named a new airport building after US President Donald Trump, seeking to take its relationship with…