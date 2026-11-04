Half a century first in the voting queue

Wijtze Westra has been first in the voting queue at The Island Nature Reserve School in Seaview for half a century - and he was first again on Wednesday.

At 86, Westra arrived at 5.50am, eager to vote once again.

He said he felt strongly about voting.

“I believe it’s everyone’s duty to vote and I am adamant that I must always be first in the queue.

“I’ve been living in this area for 50 years and for as long as I can remember the polling station has been here at this little school, and I have been first in line.”

Westra, who farms pigs in Des Stades, said the issues he had voted for included putting an end to corruption.

“I also voted for unity. We are all part of this country, and we need to go forward together.”