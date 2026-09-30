Cycle Tour News

Tyler Lange and Tiffany Keep stole the spotlight at the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour, brought to life by Telkom at Pollok Beach in…
Rogan Smart has conquered the mountain stage of The Herald Cycle Tour three times and has not ruled out a push for a maiden victory in the 106km…
Seasoned Durban campaigner Philip Buys and Nelson Mandela Bay star Kelsey van Schoor lit up the trails on Sunday, claiming the men’s and women’s…
The 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour is around the corner, with cyclists gearing up for this much-anticipated milestone race.
Excitement is building for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, made possible by Telkom.
While cyclists are gearing up for The Herald Cycle Tour 2026, to be hosted in less than a month, organisers and specialist teams are hard at work to…
With an expanded professional field and the highest collective prize money in the country, the Herald Cycle Tour is shaping up to be one of the most…
The Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 40th edition in 2026, with Standard Bank coming on board as Silver Sponsor for what will be the event’s largest…
The weekend of February 14 and 15 is not only Valentine’s weekend, but also the road races of The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 in Gqeberha.
Entries are now open for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, which promises to be the biggest event to date in terms of prize…