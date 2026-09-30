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Cycle Tour News

Tyler Lange celebrates his win in the 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour at Pollok Beach on Sunday. See back page. Picture:

40th edition of Herald Cycle Tour serves up thrilling spectacle

  • Herald Reporter
KwaZulu-Natal's Tiffany Keep hits the finish line to win the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour at Pollok Beach on Sunday. Picture:

Lange powers to first Herald Cycle Tour victory in thrilling sprint finish

Tyler Lange and Tiffany Keep stole the spotlight at the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour, brought to life by Telkom at Pollok Beach in…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Hanro Geldenhuys is back to defend his Herald Cycle Tour road race crown on Sunday. Picture:

Smart ready to strike if chance arises at Herald Cycle Tour Classic

Rogan Smart has conquered the mountain stage of The Herald Cycle Tour three times and has not ruled out a push for a maiden victory in the 106km…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Gqeberha's Kelsey van Schoor crosses the finish line to win the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour's women's category in Addo on Sunday.

Buys, Van Schoor blaze to Herald Cycle Tour glory

Seasoned Durban campaigner Philip Buys and Nelson Mandela Bay star Kelsey van Schoor lit up the trails on Sunday, claiming the men’s and women’s…

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Gqeberha's Kelsey van Schoor will tackle the Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike race in Addo on Sunday

Addo awaits as elite riders tackle reversed MTB routes in milestone edition

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Powerade is proud to once again support The Herald Cycle Tour, as official hydration partners of both the MTB and road race events. Reach for a Dream Foundation’s regional manager Eastern Cape and Garden Route, Lwanele Mpeta, and event crew member Sarah Duffield keeping the riders race-ready and refreshed at last year's event

Powerade ready to hydrate performance at The Herald Cycle Tour

The 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour is around the corner, with cyclists gearing up for this much-anticipated milestone race.

  • Herald Reporter
The Herald welcomes Telkom as the returning official platinum sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour as the event approaches its landmark 40th edition

Telkom connects community and cycling in the region

Excitement is building for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, made possible by Telkom.

  • Herald Reporter
The Relay EMS team look forward to supporting the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour next month and providing top-notch medical services to all riders tackling the MTB and road race events

Relay EMS ensures ‘safety first’ at The Herald Cycle Tour 2026

While cyclists are gearing up for The Herald Cycle Tour 2026, to be hosted in less than a month, organisers and specialist teams are hard at work to…

  • Herald Reporter
FIRST HOME: Hanro Geldenhuys leads the pack across the line as he successfully defends his Herald Cycle Tour title at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha, in February 2025

Huge prize purse draws record pro field to Herald Cycle Tour

With an expanded professional field and the highest collective prize money in the country, the Herald Cycle Tour is shaping up to be one of the most…

  • Herald Reporter
PREMIUM RIDE: Unathi Maqalekane, Standard Bank provincial head of client coverage, personal and private banking in the Eastern Cape, gears up for the 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour while highlighting the TREK Top Fuel 5, valued at R55,000, the premium ride one lucky Standard Bank participant could take home.

Standard Bank is ‘more than a bank’ as it partners with The Herald Cycle Tour

The Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 40th edition in 2026, with Standard Bank coming on board as Silver Sponsor for what will be the event’s largest…

  • Herald Reporter
GEARING UP: All set to roll out top-notch hospitality at the Town Lodge Hotel Gqeberha, and ready to welcome riders and visitors alike to The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 are returning local cyclists Sinethemba Mkwambi, Kelsey van Schoor and Duane Nel, joined by, second from left, race director Julie Briggs, Town Lodge assistant general manager Kym Walker, centre, and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters, far right

Town Lodge ready to welcome The Herald Cycle Tour riders

The weekend of February 14 and 15 is not only Valentine’s weekend, but also the road races of The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 in Gqeberha.

  • Herald Reporter
Ready to tackle the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour are Eastern Cape Motors Group riders, middle from left, Nigel Ladwig, Willem Lategan and Gino Fabbri, with The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters, far left, and ECM North End Ford dealer principal Dale Cuthbert, far right

Vehicle partner of The Herald Cycle Tour supports family fun in the region

Cyclists from across Nelson Mandela Bay come together to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of The Herald Cycle Tour — a landmark event expected to be the biggest in the tour’s history when it rolls out in February 2026

The Herald Cycle Tour turns 40 in full gear

Entries are now open for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, which promises to be the biggest event to date in terms of prize…

  • Herald Reporter