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SACP mayoral candidate Zanoxolo Wayile is contesting the position of mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay in the upcoming local government elections Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Former Bay mayor steps back into political fray

  • Nomazima Nkosi
Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield has released the names of several mayoral candidates from the party

DA releases names of mayoral candidates as it seeks to make impact in Eastern Cape

The in the Eastern Cape is banking on 10 mayoral candidates to make further inroads into the province, including taking aim at two municipalities…

  • Herald Reporter
Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe. Picture Werner Hills

True to form, Bay council ends its term in chaos

The Nelson Mandela Bay council ended its term as it began, in chaos, adjourning a crucial meeting meant to address ongoing issues such as the…

  • Herald Reporter
A Knysna council meeting collapsed on Wednesday due to the lack of a quorum

Mayorship issue looms large as Knysna council meeting collapses

The Knysna council was unable to conclude its meeting on Wednesday after members of the ruling coalition requested a caucus and then failed to…

  • Siphokazi Mnyobe
DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, left, DA Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture spokesperson Sebenzile Rafani, middle, and DA Bay campaign manager Bax Nodada at the Kleinskool Sports Ground in Bethelsdorp on Wednesday

DA pledges R1.5bn for northern areas upgrades if it takes office

  • Herald Reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 47 councillor candidates, Mayibuye Civic Movement's Luthando Mange, left, and independent candidate Thamsanqa Nkevu

Two challengers take on ANC in KwaNobuhle ward race

Two community figures are challenging the ANC in Ward 47, saying frustration over poor services, scarce jobs and the state of KwaNobuhle has…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka and infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya were at the council meeting on Tuesday

Parties skip final council meeting to campaign

Nelson Mandela Bay’s final council meeting before the local government elections collapsed on Tuesday as the majority of councillors opted to focus…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Premium

ANC throws lifeline to mayoral candidates left off final list released by IEC

The ANC national leadership has offered a lifeline to senior provincial politicians whose names were left off the final PR candidate lists for the…

  • Asanda Nini
Secretary-General of the ANC Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Mbalula refuses to retract claims in ANC candidate-list row

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has refused to retract or apologise for statements allegedly blaming Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary…

  • Asanda Nini

Twenty-nine parties lock horns in Buffalo City Metro

Twenty-nine political parties and five independent candidates will contest the November 4 local government elections in the Buffalo City Metro,…

  • Asanda Nini
Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane (left) says action must be taken against the responsible member for the list crisis, while provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi (right) says he is not to blame. Picture:

‘Anarchy’ in ANC caused ‘catastrophic’ electoral list debacle: Mabuyane

Eastern Cape ANC chair calls for tough action against those responsible as infighting erupts

  • Lizeka Tandwa
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech during a formal sitting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 17 2026. Picture:

Pivot from US not easy as ABC for SA or Canada

  • Khulekani Magubane
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing party members during the party’s manifesto launch in Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe Township in Mthatha on Saturday. Picture: ZIYANDA ZWENI

Malema: ‘We are led by fools’

EFF leader Julius Malema, speaking at the party's provincial manifesto launch in Mthatha, criticized the ANC for poor service delivery, poverty, and…

  • Ziyanda Zweni
  • Lulamile Feni
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi
Premium

Nqwazi’s long-delayed disciplinary process found to be defective

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s disciplinary case against former city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been brought to a grinding halt after the…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
Nkosi Mandla Mandela. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Mandela’s mayoral bid hits election-list snag

Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, considered the ANC's top choice for mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, is unable to run in the upcoming…

  • Asanda Nini
Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at her trial in the North Gauteng High Court. Picture:

‘I don’t deal with tenders’: Mapisa-Nqakula on defence contracts

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied awarding any department of defence contracts to SANDF contractor…

  • Innocentia Nkadimeng
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech during a formal sitting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 17. Picture: AP Photo/
Video

Mark Carney welcomes EU associate proposal — Trump calls it ‘hostile’

Canadian prime minister outlines deeper integration across trade, defence, critical minerals and AI in speech to European parliament

  • Associated Press
ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi

Ngcukayitobi’s attorneys demand retraction from Mbalula over candidate list row

ANC secretary in the Eastern Cape Lulama Ngcukayitobi has given party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula five days to retract claims he was to blame…

  • Nomazima Nkosi
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane speaks at the African Green Hydrogen Summit 2026 in Cape Town

Green hydrogen project at heart of ambitious Eastern Cape investment plan

  • Nomazima Nkosi
The move follows concerns raised in US President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14204, ‘Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa’. Picture:

Why the US has imposed visa limits on some South Africans

US secretary of state Marco Rubio warns of further action if South Africa fails to address US concerns

  • Tara Roos