The in the Eastern Cape is banking on 10 mayoral candidates to make further inroads into the province, including taking aim at two municipalities…
The Nelson Mandela Bay council ended its term as it began, in chaos, adjourning a crucial meeting meant to address ongoing issues such as the…
The Knysna council was unable to conclude its meeting on Wednesday after members of the ruling coalition requested a caucus and then failed to…
Two community figures are challenging the ANC in Ward 47, saying frustration over poor services, scarce jobs and the state of KwaNobuhle has…
Nelson Mandela Bay’s final council meeting before the local government elections collapsed on Tuesday as the majority of councillors opted to focus…
The ANC national leadership has offered a lifeline to senior provincial politicians whose names were left off the final PR candidate lists for the…
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has refused to retract or apologise for statements allegedly blaming Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary…
Twenty-nine political parties and five independent candidates will contest the November 4 local government elections in the Buffalo City Metro,…
Eastern Cape ANC chair calls for tough action against those responsible as infighting erupts
EFF leader Julius Malema, speaking at the party's provincial manifesto launch in Mthatha, criticized the ANC for poor service delivery, poverty, and…
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s disciplinary case against former city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been brought to a grinding halt after the…
Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, considered the ANC's top choice for mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, is unable to run in the upcoming…
Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied awarding any department of defence contracts to SANDF contractor…
Canadian prime minister outlines deeper integration across trade, defence, critical minerals and AI in speech to European parliament
ANC secretary in the Eastern Cape Lulama Ngcukayitobi has given party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula five days to retract claims he was to blame…
US secretary of state Marco Rubio warns of further action if South Africa fails to address US concerns