Teenager injured in petrol bomb attack on DA candidate's Kariega home

A 17-year-old girl was injured after an apparent petrol bombing at the home of DA Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 50 councillor candidate Kayzel Forbes in Kariega on Monday night, with the attack leaving a large part of the house engulfed in flames.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly after 10pm, when an unidentified suspect allegedly broke a window and poured petrol into a room before setting it alight.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the teenager was asleep in the room when she woke up to the sound of breaking glass and detected the smell of petrol.

"She discovered that her room was on fire and attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire spread," Gantana said.

"Other family members attempted to assist, but the fire engulfed a large part of the house, including the room adjacent to the daughter’s room."

Forbes and four other family members managed to flee the house, while the daughter sustained burn marks.

Gantana said the teenager was taken to hospital for medical attention.

"Firefighters attended the scene, together with various SAPS role players, including the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Crime Intelligence, the Explosive Unit, Metro Police and the Nelson Mandela Bay District Task Team."

Gantana said the docket has been allocated to the NMB District Task Team for further investigation.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield condemned the incident, describing it as deeply disturbing.

“A case has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the incident is under investigation," he said.

“We call on the police to act swiftly, conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“This attack strengthens our resolve to work towards safer communities in Nelson Mandela Bay, where every resident can live without fear and participate freely in our democracy.

“The DA will closely monitor the case and press for accountability.

"We urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward to the SAPS.

“The DA’s campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay has been well received by thousands of residents in every community.

"The first day of special voting was a resounding success for the DA, and we remain on track to win so that we can get Nelson Mandela Bay working for all.”