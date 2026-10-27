Bay council meeting scrapped due to parties' campaign commitments

A scheduled Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after councillors from most parties indicated they would not be attending.

Speaker Eugene Johnson issued a circular calling off the meeting, which had previously failed to sit on two occasions.

On Thursday last week, the meeting was adjourned when just 30 councillors out of 120- showed up.

Johnson told The Herald she had no choice but to cancel Tuesday's planned sitting.

"Look, some of the political parties are busy with elections on the ground, and most of them have written to me that they are not attending.

"So, I can't incur wasteful expenditure by convening a council meeting that is postponed all the time.

"At least with the last one, we were not sure because it's not all the political parties that wrote to me.

"But this time, I received letters.

"I've received letters and indications from all the political parties, basically to say that they are not attending the meeting because of electioneering," Johnson said.

Items on the agenda included:

Extending acting chief financial officer Luyanda Ndeya’s secondment for six months from November 14 and entering into a secondment agreement with the co-operative governance department;

Seconding Section 154 support team members to vacant positions in water and sanitation, solid waste and electricity and energy;

Approving the appointment of two senior managers in corporate services and planning and development; and

Remunerating the Section 154 support team. The parties have indicated that new appointments will be made after the November 4 local government elections.

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