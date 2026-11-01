The EFF wants Nelson Mandela Bay voters to hand it outright control of the metro, promising to rein in corruption, fix collapsing infrastructure and tackle the crime and unemployment crisis.

On Saturday, the EFF in the metro held a screening of the Tshela Thupa Rally at the Tamboville multi-purpose centre in Kariega.

The party's mayoral candidate, Sinawo Thambo, later led supporters in a march around KwaLanga to show the party's force as well as showcase Ward 50 councillor candidate Siyabulela Jonas.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally after party leader Julius Malema's main address at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Thambo pledged to close the municipality’s purse to the tender-driven system it blames for unfinished projects and failed service delivery.

He urged residents to vote for change in the upcoming elections, promising to tackle failing infrastructure, water and electricity woes, sewage spills and unemployment.

"We’re encouraging every person to go out and vote whether it’s on November 2 if you’re a special voter or on November 4.

"Let’s use this opportunity to change our municipality, to fix our infrastructure to ensure people get a reliable electricity supply, to ensure they get reliable water, to put an end to sewage on our streets, to put an end to drug and alcohol abuse by the youth and ensure we revive our economy and get people employed.

"It doesn’t matter who you want to vote for, but the best option is the EFF.

"Let’s go out, let’s not leave it to chance. No more coalitions, let’s vote for the EFF to have complete power to change our lives.

"It’s victory or death, and we choose victory," Thambo said.

With eight seats in the 120-seat council, the EFF is part of the outgoing governing coalition in the metro.

Two of its councillors occupy the positions of political head for budget and treasury as well as for electricity and energy.