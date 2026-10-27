With less than ten days remaining before the local government elections, the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition has issued an urgent plea for peaceful conduct and political maturity. The coalition has warned that political rivalry and voter intimidation must not be allowed to derail democratic processes or overshadow the critical challenges facing the metro.

Coalition chair Monga Peter stressed that the true test of leadership will begin once the votes are tallied. Urging all political parties to rally behind the Nelson Mandela Bay Rebuild Plan, the organisation called for cross-sector collaboration between government, business, and civil society to address crumbling infrastructure, unemployment, and failing public services.