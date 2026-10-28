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Nomademfu Nondla receives her newly built RDP house from Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, right. Ward 42 councillor Lulama Ngwane was also in attendance at Wednesday's handover
Nomademfu Nondla receives her newly built RDP house from Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, right. Ward 42 councillor Lulama Ngwane was also in attendance at Wednesday's handoverPicture: Fredlin Adriaan

Kariega grandmother, 97, finally gets her own home

Nomadenfu Nondla has been waiting for an RDP house since 1994. On Wednesday, her patience paid off

  • Nomazima Nkosi
3 min read
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