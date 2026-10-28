Kariega grandmother, 97, finally gets her own home

Nomademfu Nondla receives her newly built RDP house from Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, right. Ward 42 councillor Lulama Ngwane was also in attendance at Wednesday's handoverPicture: Fredlin AdriaanKariega grandmother, 97, finally gets her own homeNomadenfu Nondla has been waiting for an RDP house since 1994. On Wednesday, her patience paid offNNomazima Nkosi28 OCT 2026, 19:473 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail