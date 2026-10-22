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US ambassador Brent Bozell speaks at the Boardwalk, in Gqeberha, on Tuesday
US ambassador Brent Bozell speaks at the Boardwalk, in Gqeberha, on TuesdayPicture: Eugene Coetzee

Ambassador's visit to Eastern Cape puts spotlight on mining, automotive manufacturing and citrus exports

Policy hurdles, non-alignment question cloud US-SA investment, Bozell warns

Washington remains open to economic partnerships despite strained diplomatic relations, envoy says

  • Nomazima Nkosi
8 min read
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The US remains willing to explore trade and investment opportunities in key South African industries, but domestic policy missteps, infrastructure failures and diplomatic tensions risk damaging bilateral relations. Speaking during a visit to the Eastern Cape, US ambassador Brent Bozell stressed that American commerce was open to viable business propositions while cautioning that Pretoria must address growing friction to secure preferential market access.

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