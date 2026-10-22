Policy hurdles, non-alignment question cloud US-SA investment, Bozell warns

The US remains willing to explore trade and investment opportunities in key South African industries, but domestic policy missteps, infrastructure failures and diplomatic tensions risk damaging bilateral relations. Speaking during a visit to the Eastern Cape, US ambassador Brent Bozell stressed that American commerce was open to viable business propositions while cautioning that Pretoria must address growing friction to secure preferential market access.
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