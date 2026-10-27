National Alliance leader Gary van Niekerk has called on Northern Areas residents to reject the long-standing political establishment in the upcoming local government elections, citing decades of neglect and decay. Campaigning as both the party's mayoral hopeful and the candidate for Ward 35 in Nelson Mandela Bay, Van Niekerk pledged a zero-tolerance approach to corruption alongside a renewed focus on frontline service delivery.
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