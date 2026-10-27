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National Alliance mayoral candidate and Ward 35 councillor candidate Gary van Niekerk
National Alliance mayoral candidate and Ward 35 councillor candidate Gary van NiekerkPicture: Werner Hills

National Alliance seeks stronger council ties with ANC and DA despite fierce campaign

Vote the DA out of northern areas, Van Niekerk urges residents

Mayoral hopeful pledges zero tolerance on corruption and prioritises service delivery

  • Nomazima Nkosi
3 min read
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National Alliance leader Gary van Niekerk has called on Northern Areas residents to reject the long-standing political establishment in the upcoming local government elections, citing decades of neglect and decay. Campaigning as both the party's mayoral hopeful and the candidate for Ward 35 in Nelson Mandela Bay, Van Niekerk pledged a zero-tolerance approach to corruption alongside a renewed focus on frontline service delivery.

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