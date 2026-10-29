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DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal and DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis in a warm greeting at the party's final Bay election rally
DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal and DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis in a warm greeting at the party's final Bay election rallyPicture: EUGENE COETZEE

Record campaign investment puts metro within striking distance for the opposition

DA targets outright majority in final Bay election push

Party leaders warn high turnout vital to end 'coalition instability'

  • Nomazima Nkosi
5 min read
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With only days remaining before the local government elections, the Democratic Alliance has declared Nelson Mandela Bay ripe for the taking, asserting that the party is within striking distance of securing an outright majority.

At a packed final rally in the metro, party leadership rallied behind mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, warning supporters that turning potential into victory relies entirely on high voter turnout to end unstable coalition rule.

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