With only days remaining before the local government elections, the Democratic Alliance has declared Nelson Mandela Bay ripe for the taking, asserting that the party is within striking distance of securing an outright majority.
At a packed final rally in the metro, party leadership rallied behind mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, warning supporters that turning potential into victory relies entirely on high voter turnout to end unstable coalition rule.
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