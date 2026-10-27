Municipal staff reach new heights of frustration over broken lifts

Hundreds of municipal staff at Nelson Mandela Bay's Lilian Diedericks Building have been left climbing up to 17 flights of stairs each day due to chronic lift failures. Frustrated workers report being trapped on their floors, enduring excessive queues, and experiencing breakdowns that have left staff stuck inside elevators for hours.

The municipality has acknowledged the disruptions and launched an R8.8m refurbishment project. However, with the first replacements not expected until early 2027 and no hybrid working arrangements granted, employees face ongoing daily struggles to access their workstations.