More than 1,000 members and supporters of the United Progressive People Alliance (UPPA) gay.thered at the Chatty Community Hall on Sunday for a pre-election prayer service, with party president Quintin Baatjies pledging to fight for vulnerable residents and improve conditions in Nelson Mandela Ba

The gathering brought together young and old supporters in brightly coloured party T-shirts, with gospel music led by pastor Melocine Oliphant setting the tone for the event.

Guest speaker apostle Andrew Vena called on party leaders to remain humble, uphold their values and remember that their positions of authority came from voters.

Drawing on 2 Chronicles 7:14 in the Bible, Vena said prayer, humility and a commitment to change were essential to bringing healing and restoration in the metro.

“Never forget the people that voted you in. The reason the leaders are there is because of us, the voters.

"Never make promises you cannot keep,” he said.

Vena urged leaders to avoid gossip, take time to rest and seek spiritual guidance as they navigated the demands of public office.

He also called on them to remain steadfast in their principles and adopt a servant-leadership approach.

“Your yes must be yes and your no must be no. Be a servant. We have your back,” he said.

An emotional Baatjies said he was humbled by the support received by the party and remained committed to improving the lives of residents who had endured years of hardship.

He said the party received its registration certificate from the Electoral Commission of SA on November 4 2025, describing the timing, exactly a year before the 2026 local government elections, as prophetic.

“It is heartbreaking to see what is happening in our areas,” he said.

"I want to be the mouthpiece for the elderly and the vulnerable. For too long our people have suffered.”

Baatjies said the party’s slogan, “Let’s build, let’s fix, let’s heal”, reflected its commitment to addressing the challenges facing communities.

He said he wanted to use the disappointments and setbacks he had experienced in his political career to improve the lives of others.

“I cannot allow our people to suffer," he said.

"Let us stretch our hands to those in need and let us all stand as a united front for the betterment of all.

"With the grace of God we will make a difference."

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