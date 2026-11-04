



Manchester United roared back from 2-0 down to give beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a lifeline with a memorable 3-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford.

The unrest among the home fans bordered on mutiny after Roma surged into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes through Matias Soule and Donyell Malen.

But United ended a nine-game winless run in all competitions thanks to Matheus Cunha's double after a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty had reduced the deficit.

"This place does incredible things, does magical things," said Carrick.

"I spoke with them at half-time a little bit about how this place can change and it only takes one moment. It certainly did that and the boys made every little bit of every little opportunity. Fantastic in the end."

The decision to hand Carrick a stay of execution looked to have backfired in a lifeless first half United performance.

Roma, though, failed to slay their ghosts of four previous defeats at Old Trafford in another spectacular Champions League collapse.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men lost 4-3 to Real Madrid last month after leading 3-1 with just eight minutes remaining.

"A game lasts 90 minutes," Gasperini said.

"They stepped it up in the second half but we could have done more to safeguard the score."

Carrick reacted to Lisandro Martinez's foolish red card in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday by dropping the Argentine international.

It made little difference as his disorganised defence was torn apart inside the opening 20 minutes.

Soule was afforded acres of space to control Rodrigo Mora's pass and slot past Senne Lammens on 11 minutes.

Moments later United were left completely exposed again down their left and Malen converted a penalty after Soule's shot hit the outstretched hand of Ayden Heaven.

The game was temporarily stopped midway through the first half by supporters throwing tennis balls onto the field, accompanied by chants calling for with United's unpopular owners, the American-based Glazer family, to sell the club.

United were dealt a further blow inside two minutes of the second half when £70 million ($94 million) signing Carlos Baleba pulled up with a suspected severe hamstring injury after bursting into the Roma box.

Yet, Carrick's luck turned just before the hour mark when Cunha won a generous penalty award for minimal contact by Gianluca Mancini.

Fernandes's first spot-kick was saved by Roma's third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, but was given a reprieve by encroaching by the visitors.

The United captain smashed home at the second attempt to kickstart the comeback.

Seconds later Bryan Mbeumo hit the inside of both posts after being played in by Cunha.

United were gifted the equaliser seven minutes from time when Leonardo Balerdi's swipe at fresh air gave Cunha the simplest task to tap in.

Three minutes later, the Brazilian thundered a shot past Vasquez at his near post and flung himself into the crowd in what proved to be a costly celebration.

Cunha was booked and then shown a second yellow card moments later for a wild lunge in stoppage time.

But the 10 men held on to breathe new life into United's Champions League campaign after back-to-back defeats against Atletico Madrid and Como.

Whether it proves to be a turning point or just another temporary reprieve for Carrick remains to be seen.

"It's one game, so it depends on what happens next and we've got to capitalise on that," added Carrick.

"To see the supporters going home happy, it's what we live for. To give them performances and nights like this."