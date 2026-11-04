Bordeaux-Begles attack coach Noel McNamara will replace Leo Cullen as Leinster's head coach ahead of next season, the Irish province announced on Tuesday.

Former Ireland international Cullen revealed in June he would be stepping down at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 48-year-old has been in charge at the United Rugby Championship club since 2015, winning multiple league titles, as well as the 2018 Champions Cup.

Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles defeated Leinster in the Champions Cup final last season to win the trophy for the second year running.

McNamara, who coached Ireland under-20s to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019, has previously worked with Leinster in several roles, including as academy manager and Leinster A head coach and his deal at the French outfit was due to run until 2029.

He will take up his new role on July 1 2027.

"This is one of the most prestigious roles in world rugby and it is an honour to be given this responsibility," the Irishman said in a club statement.

Leinster CEO Shane Nolan said: "Noel has a long association with the club and emerged as our preferred candidate very early in the process. His transition into the role will be seamless."

Irish Rugby Football Union performance director David Humphreys said McNamara had a "deep understanding of Irish rugby".

"Noel brings a wealth of coaching experience, strong leadership qualities and a proven track record of developing players and coaching successful teams," he said.

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