Barnabas death highlights struggles of retired fighters

The plight of retired South African fighters has once again come under intense scrutiny following the tragic death of former professional boxer Ayanda Barnabas, who passed away in impoverished conditions in Mdantsane. His family is now facing a desperate struggle to raise sufficient funds to provide him with a dignified burial.

Barnabas, who competed during the golden era of the junior flyweight division between 1985 and 1992, was found dead alongside a friend in his vandalised home. With boxing authorities confirming that retired pugilists receive no funeral cover, community advocates and welfare groups have launched an urgent appeal for donations.