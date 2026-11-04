



Inter Milan got their stuttering Champions League campaign back on track with a comfortable 3-0 win Tuesday against Dutch giants Feyenoord, helped by a superb first-half strike from German defender Yann Bisseck.

The three-time champions of Europe had lost their first two group games, but had far too much quality for a disappointing Feyenoord, who had little answer to Inter's pace and attacking ability.

"We knew that quality was already there. It was about determination, pride, and character -- values that this group has always demonstrated," Inter boss Cristian Chivu told reporters.

On a clear and crisp evening in Rotterdam, the visitors quickly silenced the ever raucous crowd in De Kuip, piling on sustained pressure that paid dividends as early as the eighth minute.

Bisseck was given too much space on the edge of the box, allowed to turn and drill a sumptuous curling left-footed shot low past the diving Tjark Ernst in the Feyenoord goal.

Feyenoord struggled to break out of the Inter Milan high press and the Serie A champions dominated possession and territory for much of the first quarter.

The home fans had to wait for half an hour before their side produced their first effort of note, a clever one-two playing in Anis Hadj Moussa, who saw his shot blocked.

And Inter doubled their advantage shortly afterwards.

England international Djed Spence found himself in acres of space on the right hand side. His shot looped up off a defender, allowing Pio Esposito to bundle in with his head from short range.



The beginning of the second half brought more misery for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team, as Feyenoord's defence backed off and invited an advancing Piotr Zielinski to shoot.

The Polish international midfielder gratefully accepted the invitation, firing home an unstoppable drive off the post on 54 minutes.

With the game effectively over as a contest, Chivu rang the changes, bringing off star striker Marcus Thuram.

Halfway through the second half, fireworks launched from outside the stadium landed on the pitch and roof, causing a short interruption.

And the match itself rather fizzled out, as Inter cruised and Feyenoord failed to find any spark to penetrate the Italian defences.

The win saw Inter climb to a more respectable place in the middle of the Champions League table while Feyenoord's solitary victory leaves them adrift of the knock-out phase.

Feyenoord's next Champions League encounter is a home tie against Porto, while Inter Milan welcome Stuttgart.

"The reality is that we currently have three points from four matches, which, frankly, isn't good enough," van Bronckhorst told reporters.

"Moving forward, we'll need to win matches if we want to progress in the Champions League."