Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Bavuma touts Proteas' recovery strength

Team's ability to respond to setbacks central to their success, says captain

3 min read
Premium

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account

In Related News
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma admits he did not expect SA to be in this position two years ago, but after another major series win, he believes the sky is the limit.
CRICKET
Video

Proteas belief driving team success, says Bavuma

  • Amir Chetty
Tony de Zorzi returns to the Proteas cricket squad for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh
CRICKET
Video

De Zorzi returns, Hamza included for Bangladesh Tests

Player of the match Simon Harmer (c) is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day five of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on October 31, 2026.
CRICKET
Video

SA complete famous turnaround to claim series at Newlands

  • Amir Chetty At Newlands