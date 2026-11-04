Bavuma touts Proteas' recovery strengthTeam's ability to respond to setbacks central to their success, says captainAAmir Chetty4 NOV 2026, 08:333 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET1 NOV 2026VideoProteas belief driving team success, says BavumaAmir ChettyCRICKET2 NOV 2026VideoDe Zorzi returns, Hamza included for Bangladesh TestsCRICKET31 OCT 2026VideoSA complete famous turnaround to claim series at NewlandsAmir Chetty At Newlands