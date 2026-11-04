Twenty-year-old Kimi Antonelli ripped up the record books to become the youngest Formula One champion on Sunday in Mexico, emphasising his domination by collecting the title with four races still scheduled for the season.

The young Italian finished third, following two great champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton across the line, to put himself clear of Mercedes teammate George Russell and seven-time world champion Hamilton, the only ones who might possibly catch him.

The fresh-faced prodigy, who was in tears as he crossed the line, has brought a breath of fresh air to the paddock, which he has completely won over with his performances and personality, as he became the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari 73 years ago.

At 20 years and 68 days old, he is by far the youngest ever champion: the previous record holder Sebastian Vettel was 23 years and 133 days old when he won his first title in 2010.

Flung into Formula One in 2025 at just 18, he has dazzled in his second season.

His Mercedes team has dominated but the Italian has emphatically outperformed his British teammate Russell.

After finishing second to Russell in the opener in Australia, Antonelli won the next five races.

Coming into Mexico, he had won nine of the 18 races, displaying his consistency with six other podium finishes.

His ability and chutzpah were best illustrated in Monza when, after starting 19th, he weaved his way through the pack — and past Russell who had started on pole — to win his home grand prix comfortably.

It was one of the all-time great race performances.

The son of Elisabetta, who stays out of the spotlight, and Marco, a former driver and team principal, Antonelli started karting at seven, although his father, surprisingly, opposed a career in the sport.

"He didn't want me to become a driver because motorsports can be very cruel at times, especially financially, since it's very hard to succeed without the support of the right people," Antonelli said before the US Grand Prix.

"He taught me everything he knew, first about racing, and now about life. It's really important to have him by my side during races."

Antonelli was spotted and, at the age of 11, recruited by Frenchman Gwen Lagrue, head of the Mercedes junior driver programme, where Hamilton was his mentor.

"He's incredibly impressive and deserves to be world champion," the Englishman, whose record of seven world titles may one day come under threat from his protege said.

Antonelli began in karting, dominating the sport in 2020 and 2021.

He was Italian and German F4 champion in 2022, and champion in Formula Regional, in F3 cars, in 2023.

He skipped F3 and went straight into F2 in 2024. Although he only finished sixth, another leap followed when Hamilton left Mercedes for Ferrari.

There were a few bumps and brushes in his rookie year in F1 but he still managed a second place in Sao Paulo and two other podiums, finishing seventh in the championship.

"I said from the start he had tremendous talent and a great personality, but that he would need a season in F1 to grow and learn through both great moments and setbacks," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

"He was catapulted into F1, and it wasn't easy, even though he had always driven very well.

"He had to handle the pressure, the media, and the expectations.

"And it's all the more satisfying to see just how good he's been this year.

"It was a bit of a surprise that he performed at such a high level."

After Antonelli became the second-youngest Formula One winner with his first victory in China in March, Lagrue sent an emotional message.

"It's hard to put into words the feelings we experienced during the final laps of the Chinese Grand Prix, watching you attack every corner that brought you closer to your first F1 victory.

"Speed is one thing. Mental toughness is another. On Sunday, you demonstrated both."

Always cheerful, smiling, and full of jokes, Antonelli has become the life and soul of the paddock.

Every media conference is laced with humour with other drivers joining in the fun.

Peter Bonnington, his race engineer who previously worked with Hamilton, has lost count of the jokes the Italian has played on him this year — or the cream pies the youngster has thrown in his face.

Behind the jokes, however, lies a brilliant, deserving world champion.