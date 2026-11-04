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All Black prop Tu'ungafasi joins Clermont as injury cover

The 68-cap forward signs three-month contract to bolster Top 14 squad amid injury crisis

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Ofa Tu'ungafasi has signed a three-month contract with French Top 14 outfit Clermont as front-row injury cover.
  • The 34-year-old prop, who represented the Blues in Super Rugby, has earned 68 caps for the All Blacks.
  • Clermont are facing a personnel shortage with front-rowers Cristian Ojovan and Sacha Lotrian injured and Regis Montagne on international duty.
  • Head coach Christophe Urios welcomed the signing as a timely boost ahead of their clash against league leaders Toulouse.
Blues’ Ofa Tu'ungafasi comes onto the field for his 150th game during to round one of the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland on February 15, 2025.
Blues’ Ofa Tu'ungafasi comes onto the field for his 150th game during to round one of the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland on February 15, 2025. Picture: Michael Bradley / AFP

New Zealand prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi has joined Clermont as injury cover for three months, the French Top 14 club announced.

The 34-year-old can play tight-head and loose-head prop and made the last of his 68 Test appearances in November 2024.

He featured for the Blues in this year's Super Rugby.

Two-time French champions Clermont are missing injured front-rowers Cristian Ojovan and Sacha Lotrian while tight-head Regis Montagne will be away with France during this month's Nations Championship.

"This is a fantastic opportunity that we've seized," Clermont head coach Christophe Urios said in a club statement.

"At a time when we're having quite a few issues in the front row, the chance to bring him to France for a few months is a win for everyone.

"We can only be delighted that he's joining us."

Clermont are ninth in the Top 14 table and head to leaders Toulouse on Saturday.

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