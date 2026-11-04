New Zealand prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi has joined Clermont as injury cover for three months, the French Top 14 club announced.

The 34-year-old can play tight-head and loose-head prop and made the last of his 68 Test appearances in November 2024.

He featured for the Blues in this year's Super Rugby.

Two-time French champions Clermont are missing injured front-rowers Cristian Ojovan and Sacha Lotrian while tight-head Regis Montagne will be away with France during this month's Nations Championship.

"This is a fantastic opportunity that we've seized," Clermont head coach Christophe Urios said in a club statement.

"At a time when we're having quite a few issues in the front row, the chance to bring him to France for a few months is a win for everyone.

"We can only be delighted that he's joining us."

Clermont are ninth in the Top 14 table and head to leaders Toulouse on Saturday.

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