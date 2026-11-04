Bayern Munich overcame a horror list of absences to cruise to a 2-0 win away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Teenage Germany forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring and Konrad Laimer added another as Bayern triumphed despite a bulging casualty ward.

Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were on Bayern's injury list but it meant little as freshly-minted Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and captain Joshua Kimmich marshalled his troops to a memorable victory.

The German champions also arrived in Madrid without coach Vincent Kompany, sick with a meningitis-related condition.

"There was a lot of noise around us heading in but we're very convinced of the squad we have, of the players we've got at our disposal and I think we showed over 90 minutes the type of football we can play," Laimer, who was named man of the match by Uefa, said.

"We could've scored another goal or two. It was a very deserved win against a good team and an important three points."

Despite laying on an assist for Laimer, Kane failed to score meaning he missed out on equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring in 11 straight Champions League games.

"We are standing together despite the difficult times at Bayern in the last weeks and are delighted we could experience this team victory together," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said.

"We heard that people were doubting how well we could perform today against a top team, just two points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but to give an answer in the way we did is sensational."



Atletico's Marcos Llorente told Movistar+ the hosts were stunned by Bayern's opener.

"They're a strong side but we were holding our own. It's the little details that decide a game, and we weren't expecting that first goal.

"We were covering well, so it hit us like a bucket of cold water."

With two wins and two draws, Bayern climbed to eighth spot on the table while Atletico finish Tuesday night in 22nd spot on the 36-team table.

Undermanned Bayern were handed a boost pre-match when Michael Olise was given the all clear to start after being subbed out late with a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Olise joined Bayern's two remaining senior forwards Kane and Karl in the starting line-up, with wingback Alphonso Davies pushed up onto the left wing.

Atletico were received their own late injury withdrawal when Christian Romero was ruled out on matchday.

Julian Alvarez came close to giving the hosts an early lead, flashing inches wide of the post three minutes in.

Kane had his own chance to break the deadlock midway through the opening half but blasted wide of Jan Oblak's goal on the turn.

Atletico had repelled the visitors despite ceding possession and field position but it was a simple mistake from the hosts which allowed Bayern to take the lead.

Robin Le Normand took too long on the ball allowing the energetic Karl to pick his pocket and loft a shot over the advancing Oblak.

Chasing the game, Diego Simeone made three changes but Bayern scored next when Kane drifted a clever pass into Laimer's path, allowing the Austrian to blast in off the crossbar.

Bayern could have had a third with 10 minutes remaining when Dayot Upamecano outmuscled his marker and headed in, but the big Frenchman was penalised for an offensive foul.

Despite having few remaining bench options, Bayern looked the team most likely to score in the dying moments as they easily kept Atletico at bay in a comfortable victory.

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