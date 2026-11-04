Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second-division match, leaving football in mourning and condolences pouring in from around the globe.

"Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," his club Tenerife said in a statement.

"No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news."

De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal to try and clear the ball.

Spanish police sources told AFP an investigation into what happened has been opened, under judicial supervision.

The incident happened towards the end of the match at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, with the teams level at 2-2. Owono was sent off and the match was subsequently abandoned.

Spanish media said that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. The player was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care, with Tenerife later saying that De Miguel's condition had "worsened neurologically", before his death.

"I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus," former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media.

Andorra also sent their "most sincere condolences" to De Miguel's family, teammates and Tenerife.

Tenerife president Felipe Minambres said his team would need professional help to recover from the tragedy.

"We're unable to believe what has happened, but we will go through mourning, we will come together," the club chief told reporters.

"We will need professional help, but also the support of all our fans, because they will share the same feeling that we have today."

The club president said Tenerife's next two matches, against Granada on November 7 in the league and at Badajoz in the Copa del Rey on November 10, were set to be postponed following discussions with the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the federation.

The RFEF postponed all matches in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina this week "as a gesture of respect and solidarity".

European football's governing body UEFA said a minute's silence would be held before matches this week in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

- Messages of support - Real Madrid held a minute of silence before their training session on Tuesday. "Immense sadness, there are no words," Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said De Miguel's death was "shocking" and sad, and also said it must be "very, very, very difficult" for Owono, too.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said the incident was "heartbreaking".

"To see a colleague to lose his life in such a manner, it's beyond any words that I can put today," said the Spanish coach.

Other sports stars, including Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi, also left messages on Instagram.

"There are no words... rest in peace," wrote Inter Miami forward Messi.

"What a terrible sadness... I'm with you from the bottom of my heart," wrote retired tennis great Nadal.

La Liga side Espanyol also delayed the presentation of their new coach Eder Sarabia to Wednesday, while some clubs chose not to train.

Top-flight chief Javier Tebas and Spanish Sports Minister Milagros Tolon also posted messages of condolence.

"Today we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss," wrote Tebas on X.

Some of Tenerife's supporters left flowers outside the club's stadium, as did supporters of De Miguel's former side Castellon at their Castalia stadium.

De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon. The striker helped the team gain promotion to the second division.

The Spanish forward began his career with Leganes at youth level in the Madrid suburbs, playing for a string of teams, including Unionistas de Salamanca, before signing for Castellon in 2023.

"The first time you see a player lose his life after a collision with another player, it really hits you," Castellon youth coach Izan Garrido told AFP.

"It was tough to watch, to be honest. And then hearing the news this morning made it even harder. Personally, I was deeply shocked when I read it."

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